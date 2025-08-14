“I don't think Donny Schatz was happy to get the phone call about it”: Tony Stewart reflects on ‘hard decision’ after ending an 18-year partnership

Tony Stewart Racing’s split with Donny Schatz has become one of the most discussed moves in sprint car racing this week. The decision was discussed in a Flo Racing interview, where Tony Stewart openly spoke about the end of an 18-year driver-owner partnership. This came just days after Schatz’s departure was announced and shortly before the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series’ upcoming events.

When asked by host James McFadden whether the split was mutual, Stewart was candid. He shared:

“I don't think so. I don't think Donny was happy to get the phone call (Tuesday) morning about it, but I don't think anybody really does, especially when you've had success with each other.”

The World of Outlaws veteran had been with Stewart’s team since 2008, having won eight series titles and hundreds of races. The call, Stewart said, was one of those moments where “somebody’s got to give.” He explained that the decision was not out of personal conflict. Instead, it was about performance.

“I feel bad that we haven't been able to get him happy in the car like we used to. I feel like we've thrown the kitchen sink at it,” Tony Stewart said.

Stewart described the team’s exhaustive attempts to improve results. Over their recent run, TSR tried three different crew chiefs, switched between three motor programs, tested every shock package available, and experimented with torsion bars. Despite the changes, the results didn’t return to the championship-winning level both parties expected.

“It’s sort of to the point where I don't know what else to do,” Stewart admitted.

He compared the situation to the “definition of insanity”, which is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different outcome. The issues weren’t about personalities, Stewart stressed. He believes the change will benefit Schatz, who will now drive for another team with a different setup.

Kerry Madsen to replace Schatz in the No. 15 car starting at Ogilvie Raceway for Tony Stewart Racing

Kerry Madsen will take over the No. 15 car for Tony Stewart Racing starting this Friday at Ogilvie Raceway in Minnesota. The move comes immediately after Donny Schatz’s final race with the team at last week’s Knoxville Nationals. In that event, Schatz struggled in qualifying but managed to get the last available spot in the main race. He started 20th and climbed to 11th, marking his 27th consecutive Nationals A-main appearance.

Tony Stewart confirmed that the decision to replace Schatz was linked to recent underperformance, even after major adjustments. TSR had switched engine suppliers from Ford to Chevrolet during the season, but the improvement never materialized. In a press release quoted by Fully Injected Motorsports, Stewart said:

“We’ve weathered changes in the sport and our performance hasn’t been to the level that both Donny and I expect… Making a change now gives each of us the chance to reset and refocus before 2026.”

Madsen, an experienced sprint car racer from Australia, comes from the No. 55 VerMeer Madsen Racing team. He is no stranger to Tony Stewart Racing equipment, having already made 37 starts in the team’s No. 14 sprint car and won six events in 2021. His familiarity with TSR’s operations is expected to help the change.

Schatz’s exit closes a chapter that saw him and Stewart win eight World of Outlaws titles and nine Knoxville Nationals. Madsen now steps in, beginning with back-to-back World of Outlaws events at Ogilvie Raceway on August 15 and at River Cities Speedway on August 22.

