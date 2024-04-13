"I don't think he's going to do it to me": Kyle Busch reacts to Corey Heim's aggressive maneuver after Texas Truck race victory

Texas CRAFTSMAN Truck race winner Kyle Busch revealed how he did not expect to have a hair-raising moment with Corey Heim during the sixth caution restart, which could have ended his race early.

Busch was strong throughout the race starting in fourth at the Texas Motor Speedway and was leading the race by the end. During the final stages, he was sharing a battle with the #11 of Heim who was making some dangerous maneuvers during the restarts, as Busch said.

After Stewart Friesen went into the wall with 22 laps to go along with Hailie Deegan, another restart was underway. Kyle Busch was once again leading with Corey Heim in fourth place. Right after the green flag, Heim once again charged to the inside of the #7, almost wobbling him into a crash. This could have ended the race early for him since it was not a move that he anticipated earlier, as he told the media:

“Yeah, it got a little dicey there. A couple of restarts from the end but uh Cory had been making that move the last couple of restarts on whoever he was behind and kind of thought to myself I was like ‘I don't think he's going to do it to me’ he did. Don't think anybody's gonna cut you any slack because of what your name is.”

Kyle Busch was able to control his car, however, and brought it to victory after sharing a final-lap battle with Corey Heim.

Kyle Busch on leading his way on the final restart and winning the race

The series of cautions did not end anytime soon during the race as another multi-car crash with 17 laps to go in the race occurred. At the time, Christian Eckes was leading the race with Busch tailing him for the number one spot.

Talking about this incident, Kyle Busch revealed that he lost the lead to the #19 of Eckes but was able to make up for it on the final restart diving into turn 1.

“We ran hard though. That kind of worried me though with that situation because it lost us the opportunity to control the race on the restart for the next one. I gave that to the 19 but we were able to fight hard and work through the next restart and get a run on the 19 and was able to make a good move into turn one.”

Busch eventually won the race and Heim followed him up in second place. Eckes, although finished fourth, still leads the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship with a two-point lead over the former.

