"I don't think about him": Brad Keselowski clarifies if he stands by his 2010 comment dubbing Kyle Busch an "a**" 

Brad Keselowski has dismissed any lingering feud with Kyle Busch after labelling him an 'a**' back in 2010. Keselowski admitted that his relationship with Busch has seen 'more lows than highs,' but maintained that they're not rivals unless they weren't competing among the top 10.

In 2010, Keselowski famously made an off-the-cuff comment about Busch during driver introductions at Bristol Motor Speedway. He later revealed that fellow driver Juan Pablo Montoya dared him to make the derogatory comment.

Busch had won the race that night, while Keselowski had a mid-pack finish. The incident was highlighted in a Reddit AMA video uploaded by NASCAR on Thursday, August 21. A fan asked if Keselowski held the same views about Busch, and the former replied:

"Kyle and I have had an interesting relationship over the last decade or so. Probably more lows than highs. Here's the thing about rivalries. You cannot have a rivalry if the two drivers are not running in the top 10. It's not a rivalry. It's just petty argument at that point.

"Until either one of us are consistently running in the top 10, there is no room for me to worry about Kyle Bush. So, I don't think about him being an a** or not an a**. If Kyle Bush and I are both in the top 10, yeah, he's an a**," he added.

Brad Keselowski experienced an on-track collision with Kyle Busch at Texas Motor Speedway. The RFK Racing driver lost control of his car late into the race and collected Busch in the process. He acknowledged the move as a 'dumb' mistake on his part.

Brad Keselowski reveals his best drafting partner

In the same AMA video, Brad Keselowski named Dave Blaney as the best drafting partner he ever had. He referenced a 2011 Talladega race where the two drivers finished among the top-5.

"Dave Blaney and I drafted in 2011 fall Talladega race. He was so good, so smooth. His car was not the best, but he he did everything perfect and we had a great day. That was the best person I've ever drafted with. Hands down," he said, via aforementioned source.

Brad Keselowski and Dave Blaney agreed to the partnership even before the race began. Driving for Team Penske, Keselowski was competing in the Chase, while Blaney was a no-show all season under a fairly new team, Tommy Baldwin Racing.

The two drivers remained together throughout the 188-lap event, despite starting 25 places apart. The result had Blaney grabbing his first top-10 of the season at third, while Keselowski finished behind at fourth.

The unlikely partnership was forged by a mutual connection between Baldwin and Keselowski's rookie crew chief, Paul Wolfe.

