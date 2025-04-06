"I don't think it's hurting anybody": Kenny Wallace makes opinion clear after Chase Elliott throwback complaint sparks debate

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace defended Chase Elliott after his comments on NASCAR's throwback livery tradition sparked debate on social media. The #9 Chevy driver claimed that the tradition had lost its "lusture" a couple of years ago and was just being carried on by a couple of teams.

Ad

Drivers and teams pay tribute to the sport's legends annually at Darlington Raceway as NASCAR celebrates a throwback weekend. The drivers come up with retro paint schemes, giving the field a Halloween environment.

However, 19 teams this year decided to opt out of the unofficial celebration as they continued to race with their regular liveries. When Elliott, NASCAR's Most Popular Driver awardee, was questioned about this, he claimed that the event had lost its "lusture" over five years ago.

Ad

Trending

"I thought I lost it (its luster) about four or five years ago, so I was way too early to that conversation, I think," he said (via Motorsport).

His comments gained quite some attention on social media as people debated his ideology on the topic. Former driver Kenny Wallace also jumped in on the discussion on his "Coffe with Kenny" programme on social media.

Ad

Talking about the comments that Elliott shared about the event, Wallace claimed that drivers using special liveries don't "hurt anybody." He further suggested that at the same time, one can't be furious at a particular driver for not driving in a throwback livery.

"It started out as bobblehead day. It started out as bat day, right? 'Hey, it's throwback weekend at Darlington!' And now 10 years later, we're doing the same thing. I don't think it's hurting anybody. My opinion is it's not hurting anybody. Just keep it going. However, if somebody doesn't play along, you cannot get mad at them. Okay, I'll meet you all halfway," Wallace said (07:40 onwards).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Elliott reminisces about a joke he cracked about the throwback weekend earlier

The Chase Elliott has quite a strong opinion on the NASCAR throwback weekend. While it is usually a way for drivers to pay tribute to legendary drivers and their iconic paint schemes, it is also a fun weekend for the fans as they can be seen in the grandstands wearing retro merchandise.

Ad

However, the 29-year-old feels that the teams might be overdoing it now. He reminisced about a joke he cracked a few years ago that if the throwback weekend were to continue at this pace, drivers would soon be using the livery from 2018.

"Not to be a downer -- I joked about this years ago, but if we kept going down the road, we're going to be throwing it back to me in 2018," Elliott continued (via Motorsport). "At some point, I think we've got to chill on it a little bit. I think we've rode the horse to death, and we tend to do that a little bit too much."

Elliott has been having his ups and downs in the races this season. He has managed to pull in four top-10 finishes and was within the top-20 in the rest of the races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More