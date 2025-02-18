"I think I was going to run second": Chase Briscoe reveals Daytona 500 outlook after Joe Gibbs Racing debut

NASCAR diver Chase Briscoe has reflected on his performance in the 67th running of the prestigious Daytona 500. Briscoe is in his first full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing, following the exit of Stewart Haas Racing from NASCAR, where he drove until the end of last season.

Briscoe kicked off his 2025 Cup Series season with an impressive performance in Daytona 500 qualifying, securing pole position. After transitioning from Ford to Toyota, the former SHR driver navigated the race skillfully, avoiding incidents and maintaining his track position. Briscoe ultimately finished fourth, a strong start to his year with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Following the race, Chase Briscoe spoke with SiriusXM and shared his thoughts on his debut performance with JGR.

"I didn't need us all to come together you know. I think I was going to run second if we all didn't crash. Denny was going to win. I was going to ship Denny to the win. I was going to run second. Then we all three just kind of met in the middle and I haven't seen a replay yet, but that's what at least it felt like," the #19 driver said.

"We would obviously love to win the race, right? But to come out of here, you know, safe in one piece you know, thanks to the Lord above. That's always nice here. And then just to start our season off, you know, the top five are on is a good, you know, momentum started for us," he added.

Chase Briscoe's final season with Stewart Haas Racing coincided with the end of the team's NASCAR operations. Last year, Briscoe clinched a victory at Darlington Raceway in the Cook Out 500, earning a playoff spot. However, his bid for success with SHR faltered after a disappointing performance in the Round of 12 of the playoffs.

Chase Briscoe sheds light on why leading the Daytona 500 early can be a disadvantage

Chase Briscoe secured pole position in the Daytona 500 after outperforming his competitors in the qualifying, where he posted an impressive 49.249 second lap. However, the #19 driver feels that starting the 500-mile race from pole position may have advantages, but it is not ideal.

Ahead of the Daytona 500, Briscoe reflected on securing pole and further extended his views on its pros and cons. In an interview with Bob Pockrass, he said:

"I think there are pros and cons of the front row. I think the pro is definitely from a track position standpoint, it's hard to get now, so starting up front definitely makes it easier. But the con is you're going to burn more fuel starting on the front row too. So there's, there's both, right?"

"It definitely helps starting up front, but you still have to execute and put yourself there after 500 miles, and it's easy to get jumbled up in track position here," Chase Briscoe added.

The Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motors Speedway is the next stop for the Cup Series. Catch the race live on Sunday, February 23, at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

