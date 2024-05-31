"I don't think I would be as good as I should be"- NASCAR Legend Carl Edwards rules out sensational comeback to racing

Amid the silly season and the massive news of Stewart-Haas Racing's closure, NASCAR legend Carl Edwards was asked about his plans in NASCAR. While the former Cup Series driver outlined his desire to indulge in NASCAR-related work, he completely sidelined the bid of a potential return on the track.

Edwards has competed and dominated the asphalt across all three NASCAR series. He raked in 28 wins in the Cup Series, 38 in the Xfinity Series, and six in the Truck Series. The Columbian ran in NASCAR for over a decade, leaving an indelible mark with his performances.

Currently, a massive trade is flowing through the garages as SHR will wrap up its operations by this season's end. Front Row Motorsports has purchased its third charter and is looking for two drivers as their star player Michael McDowell has signed with Spire Motorsports for the 2025 season.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer Class of 2025 parted ways with the sport as the 2016 season concluded. However, when asked about his plans to return to the Cup Series scene, Carl Edwards ruled out the notion:

"Not in a Cup car. I did enjoy running the SIM a little bit last year and I think I’m going to go do a little bit more of that just to try to understand. I mean I love driving cars and I’m very curious," Edwards said via Bob Pockrass on X. (0.15)

"The reason I don't get into a car now is because I absolutely respect how tough it is. I know how tough it is. So to go do it as a fun thing, I have fun personally trying to do very well at things. To go to it as a fun thing, I don't think I would be as good as I should be," the NASCAR legend added.

"I was just blown away"- Carl Edwards upon learning about his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Out of several nominees on the list, Carl Edwards and Ricky Rudd garnered the maximum votes from the Modern Era Ballot for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The former's credentials boast 72 NASCAR wins and the 2007 Xfinity Series championship, which benefitted the 44-year-old's bid for induction into the Hall of Famer status.

When the names were announced on May 21, Edwards was inside a flight and had no clue about the triumph he bagged. However, as soon as he touched down, his wife Katherine Downey asked Carl to look at his mobile device.

What Carl Edwards witnessed blew his mind. He saw his name as the official inductee into the Hall of Fame on February 7, 2025.

"I thought about it. I thought, man, I can’t build my day around that because it’s not going to happen. I called Randy Fuller (former Roush Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing senior media relations manager), and I was just blown away. I knew Randy wouldn’t mess with me like that. I was shocked, and I still am at how much it means to me. I wasn’t expecting to feel this way. It’s very humbling,” Edwards expressed his disbelief via NASCAR.

Carl Edwards came inches close to bagging a Cup Series championship but fell shy twice. The first time was during the 2008 season and the second was in 2011, when he lost the tiebreaker to Tony Stewart as the latter dominated his way to the title on the Homestead-Miami Speedway.