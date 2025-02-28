"I don't think I would miss this race": NASCAR fans show no concern over Circuit of The Americas' fate

NASCAR is all set to host the third race of the season EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend amid the uncertainties of its return in 2026. As per recent reports, there is no confirmation that NASCAR would return to the track next year for its road course schedule. However, fans are far from excited about the race at this track.

NASCAR began its journey at COTA in 2021, which was its debut in the road course schedule. The upcoming race in 2025 will be the fifth time stock car racing will race at the 3.41-mile track at Austin, Texas. The last four races in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 were fairly successful, and leading up to the 2025 edition, the hype for the race is still there.

However, the doubt about the race next season still hovers, but Bobby Epstein, the Circuit of The Americas chairman, is hopeful. Normally NASCAR does not release next year's schedule until the late summer or early fall of the current year, which means there is still a possibility of the race taking place next year.

“I think so; you have to ask them,” Epstein said when asked if he expected NASCAR back in 2026. “I think we all want to continue working together.” (As per The Athletic)

While the fate of NASCAR at COTA is still unknown, fans left no stones unturned as they shared their respective feedback. Below are some of the reactions from fans taken from the microblogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to the concern, a fan wrote, "I love road course racing, but I don’t think I would miss this race."

Another fan wrote, "Cancel and give Homestead back a second race."

"Sure af hope it is. Give the date to Rockingham. This isn't transam," another fan wrote.

A fan expressed a different idea, writing: "Replace it with Chicagoland."

"Get rid of this one and add Bowman Gray or Rockingham as a points race," another added.

Another fan had a staunch suggestion: "Move on and do not add street courses."

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the first-ever modern Cup Series race in COTA in 2021, followed by Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain in 2022, Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing won the race in 2023, and then William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports came out as victorious in 2024.

Hendrick Motorsports driver excited to race at Circuit of The Americas

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman shared his thoughts about the Circuit of the Americas ahead of Sunday's Cup Series. Speaking about the iconic Austin track, the #48 driver said (via The Athletic):

“It’s a world-class racetrack, obviously. It’s an awesome place in a cool part of the country. I always get excited to go there.”

Besides NASCAR, the Circuit of The Americas also hosts races of two of the global powerhouses of motorsports, Formula 1 and MotoGP.

