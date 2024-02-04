“I think it’s a win-win” - Chase Elliott backs NASCAR’S decision to shift the Busch Light Clash on Saturday

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott was in agreement with NASCAR's decision to prepone the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum to Saturday, following worrisome weather signs.

As a dangerous storm moves closer to the Southern part of California, NASCAR officials decided to move the pre-season exhibition race, the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, to Saturday. The rescheduling was prompted by the looming danger of potential flooding and power outages.

While the decision, which was taken on less than five hours' notice, may have come as a disappointment for the local fans, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was in full support of the NASCAR officials. He stated (via FOX Sports):

"It is one of the most logical decisions we have made as the industry, potentially ever. I appreciate it, I know all the rest of industry personnel appreciates this."

Chase Elliott emphasized the practicality of the rescheduling, citing the adverse weather conditions that loom across the state. He said:

"Just the willingness to be able to make a change like that, and, doing an event like this on Saturday is a better fit for it anyway. I think it's a win-win for everybody."

Expand Tweet

Qualifying was the key for NASCAR Busch Light Clash, according to Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott stressed that regardless of the change in schedule, the significance of qualifying would remain paramount in determining the outcome of the Busch Light Clash. He stated:

"I mean that qualifying was going to decide the deal anyway. You're not going to qualify bad, or drive to lead from last, I don't think."

"So, qualifying was always top in mind, I think for everyone, and ultimately I don't really think that changes anything," he added. "It's still going to be the case. I really don't think anything changes from the competition standpoint."

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing star Martin Truex Jr was in agreement with Elliott's opinions. The 2023 Cup Series regular season champion stated:

"I am surprised. But I think there is a lot of circumstances around this race being different. Obviously that kinda makes things happen a little bit quicker than normal.

"I guess it is the right thing to do. Obviously the weather looks like terrible all the way till like Wednesday, and you have to deal with the race and get out of here."

Denny Hamlin, driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched victory on Saturday after starting from pole. Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch came in second, and was followed by Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Kyle Larson in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Elliott's misfortune from last season continued as a suspension issue resulted in a DNF for the 28-year-old in his first NASCAR race of the campaign.