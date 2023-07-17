"I think my left-rear tire is down": AJ Allmendinger brings out the first caution at Loudon just 28 laps in

The NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway got off to an eventful start today as AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, caused the first caution flag to be brought out just 28 laps into the race. Allmendinger reported a potential issue with his left-rear tire, leading to a spin-off on Turn 2.

As the race unfolded, it quickly became apparent that Allmendinger's suspicion was indeed correct. The veteran driver radioed his team, stating:

"I think my left-rear is down."

This prompted NASCAR officials to display the caution flag, ensuring the safety of all drivers on the track. The caution came at Lap 28 out of 301 scheduled laps, and brought out the first race's yellow flag.

Following the incident, the race momentarily paused as track officials examined the condition of AJ Allmendinger's tire and assessed any potential damage to his car. Meanwhile, other drivers took the opportunity to make adjustments and pit stops during this mandatory caution period.

Setback for AJ Allmendinger following caution

As the race resumed, the green flag waved once again, signaling the drivers to continue. Among the drivers making moves on the restart was Justin Haley, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, currently running in the 20th position.

However, for AJ Allmendinger, the caution period resulted in an unfortunate setback. Due to equipment interference on his pit stop, he was forced to start from the rear of the field, dropping him to the 31st position.

The incident and subsequent caution flag brought an early twist to the race. As the checkered flag approaches, it remains to be seen whether Allmendinger can continue his impressive recovery and challenge for a strong finish.

The Crayon 301 in Loudon promises to be an intense battle until the very end, with drivers pushing themselves and their cars to the limit in pursuit of victory. Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney are currently the leading contenders in the race.