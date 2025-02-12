“I think there’ll be time when that’ll be an advantage”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. welcomes NASCAR’s tweak on DVP policy

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has welcomed NASCAR's latest off-season tweaks to the Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP). He believes the recent changes favor the teams and could prove to be an advantage for the #47 team this season.

Some notable changes in the DVP policy include allowing wrecked cars and those with flat tires to be towed back to the garage, giving teams a chance to assess and repair damages without a time clock. Officials will still enforce the seven-minute limit for repairs on pit road, but if the clock expires, teams can return to the garage for further repairs, increasing their chances of returning to the track.

Alongside Ryan Blaney, Stenhouse Jr. fell victim to the Lap 1 crash at Watkins Glen last year, after which he was forced to retire the car. The #47 Hyak Motorsports driver reflected on the incident and emphasized that the recent rule changes will give teams a better chance to return to the track.

"My guys are very capable of being able to get our car back on track if need be. I think there will be times where that'll be an advantage to get back out. There will be times [where] it will seem like a waste to get back out there. Back to Watkins Glen, we were crashed on the first lap. We got crashed at the bus stop [chicane] and if we had a little bit of time we could have fixed it and made some more laps," he told Bob Pockrass.

The 37-year-old expressed confidence in his pit crew's ability to make quick repairs. He also noted that the new DVP rules were well received by sponsors and partners.

"Your sponsors and your partners of your race teams, that come that weekend, they would probably appreciate you getting back on the race track," he added.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to qualify for the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The #47 Chevy driver will kick off his 2025 season with the Daytona 500 this Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 PM ET.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. looking forward to replicating the 2023 season's success

Racing under the rebranded Hyak Motorsports banner, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his team continue to reflect on their memorable 2023 season. The former JTG Daugherty Racing outfit began the year with a Daytona 500 victory and wrapped up the season with an impressive 17.8 average finish, a notable accomplishment for a single-car team.

After a challenging 2024 season, Stenhouse Jr. is eager to bounce back and replicate the results they had in 2023.

"I felt week in and week out, we had speed and were executing," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said in an interview with ESPN. "With what we've been able to do with a small team, I think we can get back there. I think that turned a lot of heads of what we were able to do, and they know the resources a single-car team like us has compared to some of the bigger four-car teams, and I think our team does a great job with that. I'm looking forward to getting back there."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to make his 14th start in the Daytona 500 this weekend, aiming to secure his second Harley J. Earl Trophy. Only 16 drivers have won the Great American Race twice, with Stenhouse Jr. a favorite to join the list this weekend.

