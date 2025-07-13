“I think so too”: NASCAR fans react to Chase Briscoe’s suggestion regarding Shane van Gisbergen

Fans reacted when Chase Briscoe cracked a joke regarding Shane van Gisbergen’s road course mastery. Briscoe shared on X that the former Supercars champion should start all road course races from the rear end of the field. It would be fun to watch, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said.

Shane van Gisbergen is in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series. 2025 is shaping up to be a stellar season for the Auckland native, as he has bagged two wins already and is just one short of matching the likes of Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell.

But all of his wins were at NASCAR’s street circuits. His maiden win in the NASCAR Series, which came back in 2023, was also on a street circuit. Notably, that was his Cup Series debut as well.

“I don’t know about yall but I think @shanevg97 should start dead last at all road course races,” wrote Chase Briscoe. “Be fun to watch. 😂”

Several fans reacted to the statement, with one agreeing to it right away. The fan commented,

“I think so too!!”

Another fan wrote,

“Should do one of those deals where you can elect to start last to get a points or money bonus if you win hahaha.”

Here are a few other reactions to Briscoe’s playful jab at Shane van Gisbergen. :

“You just want him close enough to you so you can take him out again like you did in Chicago last year. I hope @Alex_Bowman at least got you a nice thank you gift,” a fan wrote.

“He would just drive through people or people just move over without even contesting the spot,” wrote another.

“To be fair, his first ever race at Chicago, he basically did this after the botched strategy call,” someone pointed out.

“Tell us how the back of his car looks all race,” another commented.

Chase Briscoe will compete against Gisbergen and 35 other drivers in Sunday’s (July 13) race at Sonoma Raceway. Sonoma is a road course as well, which means Shane van Gisbergen could be a threat to his fellow racers. Maybe not what Briscoe wants, but Gisbergen will start the race from the pole position alongside the JGR ace on Row 1.

Back when Chase Briscoe won a NASCAR Cup Series race on a near-empty tank

Chase Briscoe celebrates winning the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 22, 2025.- Source: Imagn

It all happened during the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 22. That day, Chase Briscoe bagged his first win of the season as well as his first for Joe Gibbs Racing.

With 15 laps to go, Briscoe found himself up against his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin and former Cup champ Ryan Blaney. Both drivers were chasing him down hard, so Briscoe had no choice but to manage his gas, hoping that it would last till the finish line.

During a post-race interview, the Mitchell, Indiana, native said,

“I'm still kind of in shock; it hasn't hit me because I fully expected to run out of fuel. I didn't know our fuel situation; I knew we were gonna be short. But I also knew that inside the car, I couldn't save any more fuel.”

"I've watched races here long enough to see leaders run out of fuel, and I thought, 'I'm gonna be the next guy that runs out.' It was a weird mix of emotions because I've never really been in that situation before,” he admitted.

Thanks to the win, Chase Briscoe was able to qualify for this year’s playoffs. As things stand, Ty Gibbs is the only one from the JGR camp who has yet to make the postseason. That being said, only seven races remain in the regular season.

