"I thought you were beat up": Kelley Earnhardt shares hilarious reaction to Kyle Busch's makeup by daughter Lennix

Kelley Earnhardt left a hilarious comment on Kyle Busch's video on Friday (May 9), which featured him wearing makeup that was applied on him by his daughter, Lennix Busch. In the video, Busch showed off the results of his child's efforts, as well as the process of how it got there.
Earnhardt replied with her first impressions of seeing the 40-year-old's face, as well as commending the work Lennix did. The Richard Childress Racing had driver posted a video of the same on his Instagram account.
"Lennix’s makeup job really got me feelin myself.💅🏻💄Sooo much fun.😊"
The comments section of the post was flooded with GIFs, jokes, and multiple people appreciating Busch for doing his fatherly duties. The JR Motorsports CEO also chimed in.
"I thought you were beat up at first 😝 nice work Lenni!"
Busch's post comes ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event, the AdventHealth 400, taking place at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11th at 3:30 p.m. ET. So far this season, the Las Vegas-native has failed to secure any wins, but has made it into the top five once, and has also secured four Top 10 finishes.
Meanwhile, Kelley Earnhardt's Xfinity Series team has seen more than a few wins come its way. Driving the #7 for JRM, reigning champion Justin Allgaier has secured the top spot at the events that took place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sammy Smith and Connor Zilisch have secured victories at the Rockingham Speedway and the Circuit of the Americas, respectively.
Last weekend, Kyle Larson also got a chance to pilot the #88 car of Zilisch, crossing the finish line at the Texas Motor Speedway in first place.
Kelley Earnhardt promotes son's racing merchandise
Kelley Earnhardt's son, Wyatt Miller, is a talented racer in his own right, competing in limited late models, micro sprints racing, off-road racing, and other series. His mother took an opportunity to share a look at some of his racing merchandise by sharing a video that featured different outfit combinations featuring the young driver's branded t-shirts and caps.
Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s grandson has a packed racing schedule for May, competing in a Non-Wing Micro event at the Macon Speedway this weekend (May 9-10), followed by a few more Non-Wing Micro and Outlaw Kart events at Millbridge in Salisbury, North Carolina for the next few weeks, before he closes out the month at the Coles County Speedway for another Non-Wing Micro race (May 30-31).
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.