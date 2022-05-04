"I thought we were a fifth-place car" - Ross Chastain picks up on others' misfortunes to finish P3 at DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Talladega winner Ross Chastain had another strong outing in a rain-delayed race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Chastain led 86 laps, the most he has led of any race so far this season and placed inside the top-10 in both Stages. However, the 29-year-old missed out on a third win and finished third.

Chastain ran third on the final lap and didn’t have a chance to win the race, with the leader too far out in front. He wanted to maintain his third-place position until the end.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr., who was running just behind Chastain, made slight contact with the rear of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and spun around in the end, sliding down into the inside wall.

As a result, Truex Jr. went from fourth to twelfth. Chastain finished third.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Ross Chastain vs. Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap in Dover Ross Chastain vs. Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap in Dover 👀 https://t.co/l1Ku30tTfT

After the race in pit lane, both drivers appeared to be exchanging words.

A few minutes later, Chastain spoke with FOX Sports about his third-place finish at ’The Monster Mile' and went on to say:

“We were talking about where we were going to go fishing next week. No, super proud of this effort. I thought we were a fifth-place car. A couple guys had misfortune with the cautions coming out. That cycled us to the lead.”

Further into the conversation, Chastain appreciated the pit crew who helped him in getting the lead and admitted that he had been beaten by the champions. Chastain said:

“Pit crew was incredible today. They were just picking up spots every stop, got us the lead. I’m racing with champions and I got beat.”

Earlier, the Florida-native took the lead off the pit road on lap 326 of 400 and held on to the next two restarts. Race winner Chase Elliott snatched the lead on the final restart.

Where Ross Chastain stands on the points table after DuraMAX Drydene 400

With a P3 finish at Dover, Ross Chastain gained 46 points. He jumped from ninth place to sixth place in the latest release of the Cup Series points table. He has a total of 338 points with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

Meanwhile, Elliott, the winner of the race, sits on top with 418 points. He was followed by Ryan Blaney with 368 points, William Byron with 353 points, Kyle Busch with 353 points and Alex Bowman with 349 points.

Edited by Adam Dickson