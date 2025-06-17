“I thought a gladiator is gonna climb out of this car”: NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson recalls seeing his first racing idol 

Jimmie Johnson recently reflected on his first peek at a high‑level racing driver as a kid at the Del Mar Grand Prix. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion also mentioned how his expectations of seeing a "gladiator" were shattered after witnessing three‑time CART series champion Bobby Rahal.

Answering a fan question about the greatest driver he had ever seen, Johnson shared a story from the mid‑1980s on the Never Settle podcast.

"There is a perception when you're a kid that you have when you look up and idolize people. The first real professional level race car driver I saw was Bobby Rahal in the 80s at the Del Mar Grand Prix in California," said the 49-year-old Jimmie Johnson.

"We snuck into the pits and he climbed out of this car I couldn't believe this very normal looking dude got out of this incredible race car that we drooled over all weekend long. And he dominated the race with this weird mustache and those glasses and not much hair. I thought a gladiator was going to climb out of this car and it was Bobby Rahal," he added.

Bobby Rahal, who raced between the 1980s and 1990s, had notable stints in F1, Can‑Am, Le Mans/IMSA, and CART. The Ohio native even made a NASCAR Cup start in 1984 for the famed Wood Brothers Racing team at Riverside.

Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson signed with the William Morris Endeavor (WME) agency last month. The Endeavor talent agency will represent the 49‑year‑old and Legacy Motor Club (LMC). WME will help him find sponsors, grow his business, and expand his media work. The Sirius XM podcast, Never Settle, which Johnson co‑hosts with Marty Smith, also benefits.

Jimmie Johnson's diverse business holdings get new talent agency

Jimmie Johnson bought the majority stake in LMC earlier this year from former owner Maury Gallagher. In late May, he signed with WME, which also helped Tom Brady and Serena Williams build businesses beyond sports.

LMC currently fields two full-time NASCAR Cup entries and the No. 84 Toyota part-time for Johnson. The team also welcomed private equity investor Knighthead Capital, stepped into the off‑road EV series Extreme E, and looks to expand to IMSA.

Johnson also runs the media company, Charlie Meatball Productions. He owns a bourbon distillery and a vet practice. Moreover, his real estate and hospitality projects include owning and managing franchise hotels like Courtyard, SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn, and Fairfield Inn under Johnson Hospitality in Northern California.

By partnering with WME, he will get quick help expanding into brand campaigns, TV projects, and sponsorships with Legacy Motor Club.

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

