“I thought I would just do my normal driving”: Chase Briscoe admits to ‘bigger adjustment’ with his new team’s approach for 2025 season 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe recently shared that moving to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has been a bigger change than he expected. After Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) shut down last year, Briscoe joined JGR in the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE this season.

Ad

Briscoe started his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2021 with SHR. He won Rookie of the Year and has since won two races in the series. During a recent interview with NBC Sports' Dustin Long, Briscoe admitted his struggles moving from SHR's No. 14 Ford to JGR and said:

"I would say it's definitely been a bigger adjustment than I thought it was going to be. I thought I would just get in and, like, I would just do my normal type of driving, and I would just go faster."

Ad

Trending

"That's been the biggest difference, I think, just fine-tuning everything and really them, making me think about, 'Okay, you need to really focus on this, and you can do this different and do this better.' And that's just something that I had to a certain extent at SHR but never to the detail that I do now. So these last two weeks especially last week in Vegas I have never driven Vegas that way in my entire life. It was like going to a whole new racetrack," Briscoe added (00:54).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Briscoe earned his first career win at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2017. He joined Ford’s NASCAR Driver Development Program and raced in the Truck Series with Brad Keselowski Racing for his rookie season and finished third in his first race at Daytona.

However, Brad Keselowski Racing also closed after 2018 and Briscoe joined SHR in the Xfinity Series, where he has collected 11 wins in five years.

Ad

Chase Briscoe qualified fourth for NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami

Chase Briscoe is set to start fourth in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 30-year-old had a qualifying speed of 168.140 mph at the 1.5-mile oval in Florida.

This season started well for Briscoe. He earned the pole position for the season-opening Daytona 500 and finished in fourth place but has not finished in the top 10 since. Briscoe was placed 17th in Las Vegas and had another top-20 finish at the Circuit of the Americas.

Ad

NASCAR first gave Briscoe a 100-point penalty and a $100,000 fine for a modified spoiler at Daytona but the penalty was later overturned. After last weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the No. 19 team lost two crew members for two races. NASCAR issued a penalty for losing a wheel during the race.

Chase Briscoe is 20th in the Cup standings with 94 points ahead of the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400, which is scheduled to start at 3 pm ET on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback