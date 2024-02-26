"I thought I left the ARCA Series a long time ago, but apparently not”: Josh Williams blasts Cup Series venue in Atlanta after early exit

Kaulig Racing driver Josh Williams was left fuming after getting entangled in an early crash during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig car, Williams had high hopes as he embarked on the Cup Series race in Atlanta. However, his aspirations were dashed in the blink of an eye as chaos unfolded during the first lap of the race. Todd Gilliand triggered a massive crash involving 16 cars, with Williams' #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 being one of them.

The scene resembled a chaotic ARCA Series race rather than the pinnacle of NASCAR racing, leaving Williams incredulous at the turn of events. Sardonically remarking on the situation, the 30-year-old told Frontstretch:

"I thought I left the ARCA Series a long time ago, but apparently not. This is supposed to be Cup racing."

Williams expressed his disbelief at the early carnage, emphasizing the need for drivers to exercise caution and composure, especially in the opening stages of the race. He said:

"It’s just insane, I had like five guys pass me while we were still wrecking, it’s like Lap One. So, I don’t know it’s unfortunate. I’ve got some bad luck, I need to figure out how to get rid of it somehow."

Josh Williams wishes to race somewhere where "talent means something"

Looking ahead, Williams expressed his desire to compete on circuits where talent takes precedence over sheer luck. When asked about his Cup Series racing calendar, the 30-year-old driver said:

"I'm not sure. I got a couple scheduled throughout the year. Hopefully it’s not at a track like this. Hopefully, it’s somewhere where talent means something."

When asked if he could've done anything to save himself during the crash, Josh Williams said:

"No, not at all. You just wait until somebody runs into you I guess. I mean it sucks but, I don't know, there's race next weekend. So, maybe we'll have better luck there."

This was Josh Williams' third straight DNF in three races this season. In two Xfinity Series starts, including the season-opening race in Daytona, and the Cup Series race in Atlanta, the Florida native has failed to cross the chequered flag three times.