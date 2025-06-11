"I thought that I was a lot better than I am”: Katherine Legge not bowing down from NASCAR challenge despite turbulent start

Katherine Legge, the IndyCar veteran, recently reflected upon the start of her NASCAR life after a disappointing start. The 44-year-old had shifted focus from endurance racing and IndyCar to NASCAR at the start of the 2025 season.

Katherine Legge is known as a veteran in global motorsports with four Indianapolis starts and success in endurance classics like the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring. Her move to NASCAR was a surprising decision but one that was fueled by her four starts in the Xfinity Series in 2018. Legge’s best result during that stint was a 14th-place finish at Road America.

The British driver made her Cup Series debut for Live Fast Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway but her race was marred by multiple incidents including a contact with Daniel Suarez. Her 2025 campaign has included attempts at Rockingham and Talladega where she led a lap before being caught in a multi-car crash.

She spoke about her start in the Cup via NASCAR.com:

“I thought that I was a lot better than I am. I have no doubt that I’ll get there. But how quickly? I thought I would drive the car a couple of times and then be up at the sharp end, but it’s taking a little longer than I anticipated.”

Looking ahead, Katherine Legge is set to compete in NASCAR’s international Cup Series debut at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City with additional Cup starts at the Chicago Street Race, Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Richmond.

Katherine Legge delivers a powerful speech during her Coca-Cola 600 sponsor’s event

Katherine Legge delivered an impassioned speech at a pre-race event hosted by her sponsor, e.l.f. Cosmetics, ahead of her participation in the BetMGM 300 Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Legge expressed deep gratitude for the support and empowerment she felt from her sponsor and their community, stating,

“This feels like an incredibly supportive, empowering situation to be in, and I can't say enough. I'm beyond grateful. I'm beyond proud to represent Elf, and to have met so many amazing humans.”

“I think that this only happens once in your lifetime, and so it's my responsibility to do you all proud, so I'm giving 110%. I'm trying my best you all... like I'm up watching races from last year, and I will, absolutely, try to represent you the best that I can.”

Screenshot via Instagram - @katherineracing

Addressing criticism she has faced in the Cup Series, Legge spoke candidly about her resolve to persevere. She stated on the Throttle Therapy podcast that her performance, not her gender, defines her as a competitor, and she has not been in NASCAR long enough to be fairly judged.

