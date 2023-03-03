“I threw all my stuff in the garbage”: 8-year-old Joey Logano was infuriated with THIS NASCAR Hall of Famer

Joey Logano, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion, revealed an incident in his childhood that left him frustrated. The #22 driver made a radio appearance with Sirius XM, where he recalled an interaction with Tony Stewart that didn’t go well.

The Team Penske driver admitted to being a Tony Stewart fan in his childhood. The 8-year-old Logano attended a race event in Atlanta where he approached the NASCAR Hall of Famer for an autograph. After being ignored by his idol, he threw all his Tony Stewart gear in the garbage.

Logano said in the interview:

Logano said in the interview:

"I met Jeff Gordon. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. There’s another driver that I was a big fan of that did not say hello to me, walked right past me. And I was a kid, and I was so upset that I threw all my stuff in the garbage. "

Logano initially didn’t reveal the driver’s name however he later revealed that it was the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. He elaborated on the incident:

"I was a Tony Stewart fan. And I’m not saying Tony’s not nice to his fans…He was walking from the garage to his bus in Atlanta. And it has that little area where fans kind of can stack up there and he must have not had a good practice. He looked mad. But I was there with my Tony Stewart gear and I was excited and I wanted to meet him. And I ran up with my stuff like ‘can you sign my stuff’ and he just kind of kept walking."

Logano said the incident changed his thought process, molding his personality. The 32-year-old has always made time for young fans as he remains one of the most approachable drivers. The #22 driver added:

"That is burnt into my mind, from an 8-year-old kid, forever. It is there. So now every time I see a kid, I’m like, ‘I gotta stop.’ Like, even if I’m late. I’m like, ‘I gotta stop, right?'"

Amusingly, when Logano made his NASCAR Cup Series debut, he replaced Tony Stewart, driving the #20 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Both drivers are currently friendly with each other.

The two-time champion is a different beast when on track with his aggressive tactics and racecraft. Although Logano is one of the most polarizing drivers on the grid with many rivalries, he maintains his calm and jovial personality off-track.

