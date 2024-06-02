"I told Tony Stewart I'm extremely grateful" - Noah Gragson seeks fresh start after SHR's unexpected closure

Noah Gragson reacted to the situation created at Stewart-Haas Racing after the team announced shutting down at the end of this season. He stated that he is preparing for the "challenge" that comes ahead of the decision.

Earlier the team announced that they would shut down post the end of the current running Cup Series season and sell off their four charters, with Front Row Motorsports being their first 'customers.'

This comes as a shock for most of the team as even the drivers were not informed about the situation created within the crew. They were informed about this on the same day when it was revealed to the media.

Gragson, who started racing for the team this year, talked about the "challenge" that he would face after the end of this season (via Frontstretch):

"It's definitely challenging,it definitely (probably) throws a wrench into what we thought in January. But you know, I've been through my fair share of adversity and challenges in life and that being said it's just another step in the process."

Noah Gragson further added that he thanked Tony Stewart for letting him experience racing with SHR and for the experience he has had with the team.

"I told Tony I'm extremely grateful and thankful for you taking a chance on me and giving me an opportunity to reinvent myself, reprove myself. and if it weren't for you, I wouldn't be in this position, you know looking for opportunity." (8:40)

"You're going to think about the worst-case scenario": Noah Gragson on SHR's closure and current situation

Noah Gragson has not won a race or any stage so far in the Cup Series championship. With only one top 5 finish, he is 21st in the standings. Naturally, It is hard to say if he will qualify for the playoffs.

The #10 Ford driver revealed (via MSN) that "it's hard to find that balance" on the track. He also added that he is looking for an opportunity for next year.

"It's hard to find that balance of 100% on-track effort. Being a human being, you're going to think about the worst-case scenario and what next year looks like. I'm definitely looking for an opportunity for next year. The only thing I can control is our race team and becoming the best piece of the puzzle that I can be."

Noah Gragson raced with Legacy Motor Club in 2023 and was in a two-year deal with the team. However, he then signed a multi-year deal with Stewart-Haas. While this deal might have been reassuring for him, he will have to look for more opportunities outside of the team now.