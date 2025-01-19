Motorsports journalist Matt Weaver recently shared a video on X featuring Ty Gibbs, who discussed his experience at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals. Gibbs described the event as exciting and expressed how much he enjoyed racing on a dirt track for the first time.

Matt Weaver, a motorsports writer at Sportsnaut, uploaded the interview on X following Gibbs’ race. In the video, Weaver discussed Gibbs' performance, including his win in the Chili Bowl feature race G2.

The tweet read:

Hey, Chili Bowl feature (G2) winner Ty Gibbs had a lot of fun this week, felt like be should have ripped the top more, and we're trying to talk Taylor Gray into racing next year.

Ty says he's the car owner so he's going to allow him to run🤣

This was followed by a video, where Gibbs said that he had a great time and learned a lot during the event. He also spoke about how the Chili Bowl had been a fun and valuable experience that increased his appreciation for racing. Gibbs shared,

“I had a ton of fun. I really appreciate this whole day. Hopefully, this is the first of many dirt races that I’ll do for the rest of my life. I love racing—I’m passionate about it.”

He added:

“You only get to drive the car a few times a week, so this event really reminded me how much I love racing.”

Ty Gibbs explained that dirt racing is very different from what he’s accustomed to. He admitted struggling with track positioning and learning how to drive aggressively on the dirt. Gibbs noted that he realized too late in the race that he should have “ripped the top” more to secure a better finish.

During the interview, Gibbs also joked about convincing his teammate Taylor Gray to race in the Chili Bowl next year. As the team owner, Gibbs said he could make it happen but wasn’t sure yet.

He voiced excitement about the possibility of involving more of his team in dirt racing events.

“Christopher’s been really helpful to me, and Kyle has helped me out, too” - Ty Gibbs discusses his preparation for the Chili Bowl

Speaking about his preparation for the Chili Bowl Nationals, Ty Gibbs, who races for Joe Gibbs racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, credited veterans Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson for guiding him pre-race.

“Christopher’s been really helpful to me, and Kyle has helped me out, too,” Gibbs shared as a Chili Bowl rookie.

The 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals marked Gibbs’ debut in midget car racing, coming from NASCAR to dirt racing. With support from Bell and Larson, Gibbs quickly adapted to the new racing format. He elaborated,

“It’s cool to see this world kind of welcoming me in. It’s really hard and fast-paced, but it’s fun to run on the track and figure it out lap by lap.”

Joe Gibbs Racing, which had previously enforced a policy preventing drivers from competing in non-NASCAR events to focus on the Cup Series, revised its stance in 2025.

This policy change was led by Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell’s interest in dirt racing. The change worked in Gibbs' favor, allowing him to compete in the Chili Bowl.

As for his performance in the race, Ty Gibbs began the Chili Bowl Nationals on Tuesday’s qualifying night, starting last in his heat race and working his way up to finish fifth. This performance got him a spot in one of the four qualifiers later that evening.

