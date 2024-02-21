Ross Chastain remained steadfast with his conviction and stood firmly by his actions following the Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway.

As NASCAR returned to action with the Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, the race was not without its fair share of high-voltage drama. The race, which was postponed by a day due to inclement weather, faced a mighty crash towards the end.

In the closing stages of the race, Chastain seized an opportunity to make a potential race-winning pass, propelled by a fierce charge with Alex Bowman in tow. Byron, sensing the threat, moved to block, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown. Despite the tight quarters and escalating tension, Chastain remained undeterred, determined to capitalize on the fleeting opportunity before him.

However, as Ross Chastain attempted to thread the needle between Byron and the congested inside lane, disaster struck. Contact with Austin Cindric and Corey LaJoie sent Chastain's hopes spinning into the infield, extinguishing his chances of victory as the caution flag unfurled and William Byron was crowned the race winner.

In the aftermath of the incident, Chastain refused to back down or offer apologies for his bold move. Speaking to the media, the Cup Series driver said (via NASCAR.com)

"I took the gap, and I don’t apologize for that. I can go to sleep tonight knowing that I took the white flag, making the move to win the Daytona 500. Four years ago, it was with eight laps to go or something. I’ve got it down to one lap to go. Yeah, too aggressive though, when you don’t finish."

Ross Chastain feels "confident" after missing out on Daytona 500 glory

Despite falling short of his ultimate goal, Chastain found solace in his performance and the lessons learned along the way. The Trackhouse Racing driver said (via NASCAR.com):

"I am [satisfied]. To learn the fuel saving game and really get aggressive and match these guys, so that we can pit when we need to.

"I have burned up too much fuel in the past couple of races and to put ourselves in position on the final pitstop to come out with the lead, cover the other OEM [Ford] when they caught up to us, and just work with some legends of the sport, and have control over the race there at the end."

Ross Chastain added:

"I really do feel content. It’s weird to say it, but we did everything right."