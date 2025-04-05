“I took it to JRM first” - Carson Hocevar opens up about iconic #3 truck he bought off Facebook Marketplace 

Carson Hocevar recently discussed his decision to buy a truck inspired by the legendary Dale Earnhardt. The Spire Motorsports driver called it a “fun and interesting” car to own and revealed that he first took it to JR Motorsports (JRM), co-owned by Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley.

Carson Hocevar is a rising star in NASCAR, competing in the Cup Series for Spire Motorsports and part-time in the Xfinity Series for SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing. Hocevar made his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck debut in 2019 and won prestigious events like the Winchester 400 and the Redbud 400 in 2020.

One of Hocevar's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race wins came at Texas Motor Speedway in April 2023. In the same season, Carson Hocevar culminated in a third-place finish in the Truck Series standings. He moved to the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports in 2024 and also won the Rookie of the Year award. During his rookie season, he achieved a career-best third-place finish at Watkins Glen International and secured six top-10 finishes.

Carson Hocevar bought himself a truck inspired by the legendary Dale Earnhardt’s Cup Series car donning the iconic #3 design. NASCAR reporter Peter Stratta posted a picture of Hocevar's new truck on X on Saturday.

In a video shared by Stratta on his X page, Hocevar revealed that he bought his new truck off Facebook Marketplace and saw it as a good financial decision.

"I wanted something, you know, kind of old school-ish, you know, car-wise. I saw it on Facebook Marketplace, liked that, and I just thought it would be fun and interesting to have. So I went and basically got it."

He also said that he took his car to JR Motorsports:

"I know I took it to JRM because I have a bunch of people over there and stuff. So, when I first got it, all of them wanted to see it. So, it's been to JRM. That was the first stop."

In the seven Cup races of this season, Carson Hocevar has been driving the #77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. His best performance was a runner-up finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He has a top-five finish and one top-ten finish with an average finish of 23.86, but has had a mixed bag this season so far, with three DNFs.

Carson Hocevar addresses his chances in Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar recently revealed that he is approaching the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with optimism despite a challenging start to the 2025 season. He acknowledged his team has only secured one top-five and one top-10 finish in the first seven races, with a season-best of second place at Atlanta. Despite a DNF at Darlington last year, where he crashed out late in the race, Hocevar believes the No. 77 team has improved significantly since then.

Hocevar expressed confidence in his team's preparation for the upcoming race, noting improvements made and lessons learned. He said via SpeedwayDigest:

“We've improved a lot as team since that last race at Darlington where we qualified well, and I think we have a good chance to show speed in practice, qualify decent and have another good points day."

He also anticipates a strong showing in practice and qualifying, aiming for a good points day. He acknowledged the difference between day and night races at Darlington, noting that the daytime race is more difficult due to the shorter race and less drastic track changes.

