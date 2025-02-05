“I took all my stuff and I threw it in the garbage”: When Joey Logano revealed the aftermath of Tony Stewart's cold snub

Joey Logano once revealed the repercussions of Tony Stewart's ignorance at the racetrack. The Team Penske driver wasn't a NASCAR national driver at the time but was an ardent Stewart fan; however, a setback while seeking an autograph changed his feelings.

Logano, a Connecticut native, resided in Atlanta when Stewart piloted the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at NASCAR-warranted Cup Series level. Just like many fans which Stewart earned through his fierce attitude and unforgiving race style, Logano owned a “Tony Stewart hat” on which he desired to get the legendary driver’s autograph and yelled for the same.

Unbeknownst to the now-Team Penske driver, Stewart coldly ignored him, walking right past him. The incident infuriated Joey Logano, and he threw his fan stuff in the dustbin after reaching home.

During a conversation in 2023, Logano revealed the untold story when he tried to get Stewart's autograph, outlining that the latter probably had a bad day that led to the snub.

“I had a Tony Stewart hat and stuff, I was his fan, I wanted Tony Stewart's autograph, I wanted to meet Tony. He must have had a bad day…probably something wasn't going his way. Tony just walked right by us, I yelled, ‘Hey Tony,’ he's having a hat and he didn't even look at me,” Logano recalled via NASCAR (0:44).

“Screw this guy, that was my reaction like I don't like this guy. So I took all my stuff and I threw it in the garbage when I got home,” he added.p

Stewart was already a two-time champion before Logano entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2008.

Joey Logano replaced Tony Stewart at Joe Gibbs Racing

After contributing to two championships and 33 wins for JGR, Tony Stewart exited the team and joined forces with Gene Haas to form Stewart-Haas Racing in the 2009 season. As a result, the #20 Toyota waited for the next benefactor.

Joey Logano emerged as the top candidate, as he was already on Mr. Gibbs’ radar, courtesy of his NASCAR West Series win at the Phoenix Raceway in the #10 JGR Toyota and a handful of Cup races in 2008.

Logano lent his expertise to the North Carolina-based outfit for four seasons until the end of the 2012 season. Though he couldn't claim the highly-coveted Cup Series title, he contributed to two wins, 16 top-5s, and 41 top-10s.

Following his JGR tenure, Joey Logano moved to Team Penske and has stayed with Roger Penske’s outfit since then, claiming three championships and 34 wins.

During his tenure with Penske, Logano locked horns against Tony Stewart at the 2013 Auto Club 400. The latter had a chance to run up front and aimed for a third win in his fifth appearance at the Auto Club Speedway; however, Logano’s block resulted in a P22 finish for Stewart.

As a result, Stewart vented his frustration at Logano, violently pushing the Team Penske driver, who was once his fan, until crew members forced separation.

