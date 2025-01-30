"I truly believe Christopher Bell is on the path": Kevin Harvick makes bold prediction for the new 'leader' at JGR

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick has named Christopher Bell as his top pick among Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for the 2025 Cup Series season. Harvick believes Bell will outperform his teammates, despite a controversial yet impressive 2024 campaign that saw him contend for the championship.

Bell’s Championship 4 hopes were dashed after a failed last-lap wall ride attempt at Martinsville Speedway, drawing a penalty. Though he secured a playoff spot, the controversial move in the penultimate race ended his title bid. Bell closed out the 2024 season with a solid P5 finish.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, the former Cup Series champion outlined that Bell is getting 'comfortable', at JGR as time passes, and with no changes to his team, he is most likely to be the best performer at Joe Gibbs.

Trending

"I truly believe that Christopher Bell is on the path of being the leader at Joe Gibbs because they just don't have any changes with their team at the top. I think he gets more and more comfortable every year talking on the mic and being upfront, and being that leader. I know they didn't win as much in the second half of the year but the expectation is to win that championship and I think ultimately, the path going forward for Joe Gibbs Racing is Christopher Bell as the leader," Kevin Harvick said. [32:03]

Joe Gibbs Racing underwent significant changes ahead of the 2025 season. Former SHR driver Chase Briscoe has replaced Martin Truex Jr. in the #19 Toyota. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, has been promoted to competition director, with Chris Gayle, who guided Ty Gibbs to the 2022 Xfinity title, taking over as Hamlin’s new crew chief.

However, no significant changes were made to JGR's #20 team, which can further aid Christopher Bell's title hopes.

Kevin Harvick backs Christopher Bell's new teammate as favorite to win the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Kevin Harvick established himself as one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers, winning the 2014 Cup Series championship and securing 60 victories in over 800 starts, including a Daytona 500 win. As the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray approaches, the 49-year-old former champion revealed his prediction that Chase Briscoe would emerge victorious at the quarter-mile flat oval track on Sunday because he has 'something to prove.'

"I think that the Joe Gibbs cars have run well at these short tracks, and I think that he, along with a lot of other guys, has something to prove, and I think James Small is right there with him, so he has been good. He was very good as his teammate at SHR at this style of racetrack, and I just think that it could be a magical moment for him.” Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast. [56:33]

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick also shared some exciting news earlier this month, announcing his return to the track in the CARS Tour West Series with his son Keelan. This was made possible by a partnership between Kevin Harvick Inc. and Rackley W.A.R.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback