"I was trying to get it all too quickly": Kyle Larson sums up his wreck at Texas Playoffs race after leading early laps

Kyle Larson raised his hand and apologized for his mistake while fighting for the win against Bubba Wallace on Sunday, September 24. While it did become clear during the race that Larson did have the best package under him, a moment of impatience 20 laps from the end of the race cost him the victory.

In a battle for the lead with Bubba Wallace, he got too aggressive which led to him spinning and hitting the wall. As a result, Kyle Larson dropped back and could only finish the race in 31st, an underwhelming result for the car under him. After the race, Kyle admitted that he got a bit too impatient in the battle for first place.

Talking to Stephen Stumpf of Frontstretch, Kyle Larson admitted that he did have an extremely fast car and wasn't expecting it to get loose. He said:

“Our race car was super fast. We had an extremely fast car, was fun to drive and just a bummer, yeah. Wasn’t expecting to get loose like that underneath the 23 [Bubba Wallace]. With the Next Gen cars that doesn’t seem to be an issue."

When questioned if this was the byproduct of the car, Kyle suggested that was not the case and said:

"I don’t think it is the byproduct of the car. I think if I could just replay it again, I would just give more space into 1 (turn) and race it out off of 2 (turn), and eventually the bottom would have won out. So I was just trying to get it all too quickly and should have just worked for another corner.”

Kyle Larson's teammate wins the race

While Kyle Larson had a horrific day, his teammate William Byron ended up winning the race. On the final restart, Byron was able to line up against Bubba Wallace and make the pass. Surprisingly, Byron did not even lead a single lap of the race.

For Larson, however, this weekend turned out to be a learning experience as the win slipped away from him. When questioned about his plans for the future, Kyle said:

"Just try to get through Talladega with some decent fortune and hopefully have a good Roval.”

William Byron won the race with Ross Chastain finishing second and Bubba Wallace coming home in third. The trio were followed by Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin to round up the top 5. This was a great opportunity for Kyle to cement his place in the playoffs standings and he will be ruing his mistake.