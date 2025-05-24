"I understand why Butterbean always talks about him": Lanie Buice tells Dale Jr. about working with 37-yo team owner

Lanie Buice recently sat down with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his Dirty Mo Media show, and she didn’t hold back. She spoke honestly about what it’s been like working with her team owner, Lee Pulliam, and why she finally understood why Brenden “Butterbean” Queen praised him so much.

The statement came during a conversation about mentorship, pressure, and learning moments in her racing career. Buice, just 18, has stepped into an important role at Lee Pulliam Performance for the 2025 season, replacing Butterbean Queen in the #03 car in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock division.

Queen, who raced under Pulliam for two years, delivered a dominant 2024 season that ended with them winning both the drivers’ and owners’ championships. With Queen now heading to the ARCA Menards Series, Buice has large shoes to fill as she takes over his seat.

So, why does Butterbean talk about Lee Pulliam so often? According to Buice, it’s because the 37-year-old isn’t just a team owner—he’s a leader who motivates, corrects, and backs his drivers with full belief.

"I understand why Butterbean always talks about him and why he is always so thankful for Lee Pulliam because he is actually an incredible person and he continues to push me." [0:03]

“It doesn’t matter who I am to him. I’m a driver, and he believes in me and he’s pushing me,” she told Dale Jr. [0:23]

Buice admitted that her most recent race weekend didn’t go well. She made a costly decision during the event, but what stood out to her wasn’t just the mistake—it was how Pulliam handled it. He was tough but constructive.

“He was pretty firm about it. I love that,” Buice said. [0:46]

“We talked about it and we agreed... this is not something that you can do.” [0:53]

That kind of honest feedback is exactly what Lanie Buice wants. She said she's learning not just how to race better but how to become a smarter, more composed driver.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. backed Lanie Buice’s 2025 debut in the CARS Tour

Earlier this year, when NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his public support to Lanie Buice’s full-time CARS Tour debut, it confirmed what many already knew—this is a big moment, not just for Lanie Buice, but for the series itself. Buice drives the #03 Late Model Stock for Lee Pulliam Performance for the 2025 season, a car that just won both the drivers’ and owners’ championships. With Brenden “Butterbean” Queen moving to ARCA, Buice stepped into one of the most important seats in the tour.

Buice shared the announcement on X, expressing her gratitude and goal of chasing the Rookie of the Year title along with the championship.

“So excited to chase Rookie of the Year & a championship. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity!” she wrote.

Dale Jr., who co-owns the CARS Tour, reposted it, saying:

“This is great news for @zMAXFormula @CARSTour! See ya at the track Lanie.”

Her entry marked a new phase for the #03 team, now driven by an 18-year-old from Jackson, Georgia, with deep ties to Rev Racing. Lanie Buice has prior CARS Tour experience and has raced in top regional events. Her debut on March 1 at New River All American Speedway kicks off a 15-race season that ends October 18 at North Wilkesboro.

