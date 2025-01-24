NASCAR fans were left elated after Red Bull announced its return with Trackhouse Racing to NASCAR after more than a decade. The Cup Series team shared on Thursday, January 23, that the iconic energy drink brand will be the main sponsor for Shane Van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch this season.

Red Bull will support five Cup races for Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 88 Chevrolet at Las Vegas, Sonoma, Iowa, Daytona, and Kansas. They will also sponsor 18-year-old Zilisch's Cup Series debut on March 2 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

"Our official energy drink will serve as @shanevg97's primary partner for 5 races and for @ConnorZilisch's Cup Series debut at COTA," the team wrote.

Fans are thrilled with the comeback and shared their thoughts on social media.

"I used to pray for days like this," wrote one fan.

"This is a moment in history," replied another.

"Feeling things I haven’t felt in ever," wrote yet another.

Red Bull ran a NASCAR team in the late 2000s but left the sport after winning only two races in 324 starts over six years. One fan pointed out the timing of their return, while others were eager to purchase diecast models and other merchandise.

"In the summer of 2006, Red Bull announced their first NASCAR driver, a North Carolina-born racer. Also in summer 2006- Connor Zilisch was born. Fast forward 18 years later and Red Bull is about to make their return to NASCAR and Connor Zilisch is making his Cup debut," commented one fan.

"There goes a bunch of money on the diecasts now," wrote another.

"Need some sweet Trackhouse Redbull merch!" replied another.

"I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory" - Trackhouse Racing's Kiwi rookie on the brand's return

Three-time Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen will race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing in the No. 88 Chevrolet. The New Zealand driver has been with Red Bull for nine years and has won 78 Supercars races.

Van Gisbergen won his first Cup race at the 2023 Chicago Street race and collected three Xfinity races last season with the Rookie of the Year award.

"I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home. I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor, and Trackhouse Racing," said Van Gisbergen in a statemet.

Van Gisbergen will join full-time drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing.

