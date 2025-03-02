"I've 13 LLC things that I play with": NHRA legend Joe Amato reveals his post-racing business ventures

National Hot Rod Association legend Joe Amato is now a retired racing driver and has ample businesses to look after. As per his recent revelation, he has over 13 limited liability companies to look after as he is set for retirement.

Amato is one of the most renowned names in drag racing in the United States and around the world. Besides his racing prowess, he is also a capable businessman, and his revelation during the recent chat with MAVTV on YouTube reflected nothing different.

NHRA legend Amato sat with former NASCAR driver, team owner, and dragster Tony Stewart, Justin Ashley, Ron Capps and company, where he discussed his post-retirement life. Speaking about it in detail, here's what he said:

"I'm not a kid. So, I'm not playing it like tomorrow is going to come, and I'm playing it every day at the maximum. Full power, let's go," Amato said. "I still work too. I have commercial businesses, I have shopping centers, I have retail, and I own a dumpster company and make garbage dumpsters from scratch. I actually have 13 LLC things that I play with."

"That's like a sideline, though, because I saw my business. I got enough money; I'm just playing with that other money, but it's all good. Life is a good tour, I call it," he further added. (4:58-5:25)

Joe Amato is a five-time National Hot Rod Association champion and has 52 event victories. He was the first driver to exceed 260 miles an hour (420 km/h) and 280 miles an hour (450 km/h) in the competition.

"So now I’ve got enough money to go play," when Joe Amato unraveled his business side

NHRA top fuel dragster driver Joe Amato during the CSK Nationals at Firebird International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

As mentioned above, besides being a top dragster driver, Joe Amato is also a proven businessman. On more than one occasion, the former driver shared his expertise on business and how he made it to the very top.

Speaking about this, Amato, the top fuel dragster driver, once told CompetitionPlus.com,

“There’s so much out there in life to go out and see, and I’m so blessed—very, very blessed—that at my age that, A, I’m healthy enough to go do it, and B, that I can afford to do it. I started running my father’s speed shop when I was 11; at 16, I took it over and made it into Keystone Automotive, got lucky, sold it, and got a couple of pennies. So now I’ve got enough money to go play, and believe me, I’m playing hard.”

The 81-year-old currently resides in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania (Glenmaura, Montage Mountain) and West Palm Beach, Florida, and has his corporate office in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

