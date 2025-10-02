“I’ve always been that way”: Kyle Larson clears the air on viral Kansas clip of taking a nap

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was seen “napping” inside his car moments ahead of the qualifyings at Kansas Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver recently went on Corey LaJoie’s Stacking Pennies podcast, where he revealed what it was all about and whether it was even a real nap or not.Named the Hollywood Casino 400, the race marked the 31st event of the year and the fourth race of the 2025 playoffs. LaJoie put up a clip showing Larson dozing off, and joked that it might serve as a teachable moment for his kid.LaJoie wondered if Larson was actually sleeping at the time. To which the former Cup Series champion replied,“Like, before I go out, I'm just trying to get relaxed, get my heart rate down and visualize. Kansas is a track where you have to commit, and you want to be able to commit right off the rip. Go turn one like, all right, I'm going through the front tires here.”“You got to convince yourself that. That was more of all that. I've always been that way too,” he added.Kyle Larson finished the race sixth, marking his 11th top-five of 2025. As of today, he sits at the top of the leaderboard with a 54-point cushion in the cutoff line. Four drivers will be eliminated after the current round.Next up for Larson is the last race of the segment, the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, October 28th, the 109-lap event will be televised on USA (3 pm ET onwards) with exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.“You’re never completely comfortable”- Kyle Larson reveals the harsh truth of the playoffs despite the points cushionKyle Larson is in a comfortable position ahead of his upcoming race, the Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course. He has a 54-point advantage on the cutoff line, which means that in order to make the next round, Elk Grove just needs to bag stage points and stay out of on-track trouble.Reflecting on his points situation, Larson said in a release,“That [cushion] is good, but you're never completely comfortable unless you've got a win under your belt.”Winning a race yields an automatic ticket to the next round, in this case, the Round of 8. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney are already in the mix through wins.Kyle Larson has a shot at bagging his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. Blaney, on the other hand, can get his team their fourth straight titular win at the Cup level as well as his second Cup championship. All eyes are now on Charlotte Motor Speedway, also home to the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600.