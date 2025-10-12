“I’ve earned the right to decide”: Denny Hamlin defends his controversial Charlotte ROVAL move that inadvertently helped Joey Logano

Denny Hamlin has addressed the heated fallout from last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs elimination race at the Charlotte ROVAL, where his late-race move indirectly helped Joey Logano advance into the Round of 8. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran said that he stood by his actions, emphasizing that he had “earned the right to decide” how to race in that chaotic finish.

The drama on Roval’s final lap centered around the three-time champion Joey Logano, Trackhouse’s Ross Chastain, and Hamlin. Hamlin passed Chastain on the straightaway for position, a move that, unknown to him at the time, sealed Chastain’s elimination and pushed Logano through to the next round.

In the final chicane, Chastain bumped into Hamlin, which spun both of them as they crossed the finish line 21st and 23rd backwards, with Logano crossing 20th. Speaking ahead of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 44-year-old driver clarified that there was no hidden agenda in his move.

Denny Hamlin (11) and Ross Chastain (1) spin on the final lap at Roval. Source: Getty

When asked if NASCAR should review such situations where one driver’s on-track action can indirectly decide another’s playoff fate, Hamlin said, in the pre-race press conference:

"Yeah, those are the two questions. Am I allowed to make a decision being that I have no allegiance to either? Because I would argue that I’ve earned the right to decide. They put themselves unfortunately in a vulnerable spot where I get to decide.

"But how’s it any different than a superspeedway? If I know I can’t win, I’m picking which car I’m gonna push to the finish. I’m probably gonna push the one that I don’t want to get five bonus points. We always have those scenarios where we’re picking and choosing who we’re helping, but that and the wrecking at the end for sure," he continued. (7:20)

Hamlin's crew chief, Chris Gayle, later reflected that he wished he had updated Denny Hamlin on the playoff situation in real time. The lack of communication left Hamlin unaware of just how pivotal Chastain's move would become.

Logano barely went through by four points, as Denny Hamlin advanced comfortably, while Chastain was left to reflect on the speeding penalty and late-race misjudgment that ended his playoff run.

Denny Hamlin on pole for Las Vegas as focus shifts to South Point 400

Denny Hamlin (11) after his pole-winning run for the South Point 400. Source: Getty

Denny Hamlin’s 29.213-second lap in qualifying earned him his first career pole at Las Vegas and his fourth of the 2025 season. The No. 11 Toyota will lead an all-Joe Gibbs Racing front row, with teammates Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell locking out second and third. Hamlin was also among the top five in practice, signaling consistent speed ahead of Sunday’s race.

The qualifying times reflected just how competitive the field remains, with 29 drivers separated by less than a second. For Denny Hamlin, an early win here could erase the stress of depending on Talladega or Martinsville later in the round.

"If you leave here in a hole, then you're now counting on a good Talladega race and you can't really count on that. You might as well budget yourself to finish 25th in points with those stage points. That’s like a realistic idea of how many points you’re going to get when you go to that racetrack, unless you get fortunate. So this racetrack to me is certainly probably the most important," Hamlin added in the pre race press conference. (8:18 onwards)

However, the field around him leaves little room for comfort. William Byron displayed impressive long-run pace during practice, consistently strong over 10-, 15-, and 30-lap runs. Christopher Bell, meanwhile, arrives with momentum, having finished runner-up in the last two playoff races at Las Vegas.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

