“I’ve given so many away this year”: Corey Heim clinches first NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 spot

Corey Heim secured his third victory of the season and fifth of his career by executing a crucial pass with just six laps remaining. As the regular season champion, Heim has earned his spot among the four contenders vying for the Truck Series championship in Phoenix.

Notably, Corey Heim has set a record as the youngest driver in Truck Series history with an impressive streak of 13 consecutive top-10 finishes. His exceptional performance this season includes an astounding 17 top-10 finishes in 19 races.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim's teammate, Taylor Gray, achieved his first-ever back-to-back top-five finishes in his Truck Series career, landing in fifth place.

According to Speedway Digest, Corey Heim said:

"I feel like I've given so many away this year and to win one at the end like that is so special. David Gilliland, Johnny Gray Kevin Ray (team owners) - everyone at TRICON Garage, Scott Zipadelli (crew chief) - thank you. To win one like that is unreal. I feel like I've given so many away, but I feel like I've got one back."

He added:

I was in the zone. I was thinking about all of the races that we gave away and didn't give away, and I just focused forward and set my pass up right where I needed to. Tony Hirschman, my spotter, did an awesome job getting me through there. I'm out of breath. It's just so awesome to know we are in Phoenix. It's awesome."

On Lap 195 out of 200 in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Heim executed a bold move, maneuvering his way underneath Eckes' No. 19 Chevrolet, with the lapped truck of Eckes' teammate, Tanner Gray, on the outside.

Heim successfully seized the lead and clinched the victory, edging out his rival by a mere .218 seconds.

Corey Heim's sensational win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The race marked Corey Heim's third win of the season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, his first-ever victory at Bristol, and the fifth of his career. As the Regular Season Champion, this triumph brings him closer to the possibility of securing another championship.

This significant win secured Heim's spot in the Championship 4 race, set to take place on November 3rd at Phoenix Raceway.

Eckes appeared to be on his way to Phoenix for the championship race until Heim made the pivotal pass. Eckes had led for 150 laps and dominated the first two stages.

However, a second-place finish left him just one point behind Heim in the playoff standings, without a guaranteed spot in the Championship 4.

The defending series champion, Zane Smith, faced penalties for an out-of-box pit stop on Lap 116, which pushed him to the back and caused him to fall a lap behind Eckes by Lap 161.

Smith finished in 24th place and heads into the next race on September 30th at Talladega in fifth position, trailing Grant Enfinger (who finished third in this race) by 14 points for the final playoff-eligible position.

A collision between Heim's Toyota and Ty Majeski's Ford on Lap 107 damaged Majeski's right front tire, hampering his performance for the rest of the race. He ultimately finished in 19th place, now 22 points behind Enfinger.

Carson Hocevar secured fourth place, heading into the second Round of 8 race at Talladega with an 18-point buffer above the cutoff line.

The top 10 finishers also included Tyler Gray, Rajah Caruth, Ben Rhodes, Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez, and Matt DiBenedetto.

Sanchez faced a setback, starting from the back due to a broken suspension part that prevented him from qualifying. Despite his ninth-place result, he now trails Enfinger by 22 points with two races remaining in the Round of 8.