"I've got plenty of knowledge on these tracks" Brandon Jones confident about moving up the NASCAR ladder amid JGR return

NASCAR driver Brandon Jones is set to rejoin Joe Gibbs Racing after a two-year stint with JR Motorsports. Reflecting on the decision, Jones expressed optimism for the upcoming season and his aspirations to eventually reach NASCAR’s top division. The move marks a homecoming to a team where he had previously achieved significant milestones.

Jones debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2015 at Iowa Speedway, driving the #33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, where he spent two full-time seasons. He joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, piloting the #19 Toyota and securing all five of his series wins before moving to JR Motorsports in 2023.

Now returning to JGR as the #20 Toyota driver, Jones, in an interview with John Newby, shared his optimism for the season, stating he is "betting on himself" to succeed (via FanBuzz).

"I'm betting on myself and believing in JGR. I feel like, 'Okay, now at this point, I've got plenty of knowledge on these tracks. I've got plenty of racecraft. Let's just try to go win a lot of races and see if we can't build that resume to try to make the next leap,'" the 27 year old said.

"I've seen so many guys come in, especially on the Xfinity side. They'll go win 9-10 races, even win the championship. Then it's five years down the road in Cup, six years down the road and they're just starting to tap into that top five and being able to win races[...] If I'm not that eight-race-a-year kinda person and contending for the championship, then it's probably not going to be any better moving to the next level."

Brandon Jones' 2024 season with JR Motorsports saw him register eight top-10 finishes and a single top-five in 33 races driving the #9 Chevrolet. However, his return to Joe Gibbs Racing presents a promising opportunity for the Georgia native to reignite his career.

JGR’s Brandon Jones surpasses Kyle Busch in key NASCAR Xfinity Series stat ahead of 2025 season

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is well-known for his prowess during his time in the Xfinity Series. Busch amassed 102 wins, more than any other driver to have competed in the division. However, as Brandon Jones starts his 10th full-time season in the NXS, he is set to break one of many records set by the two-time Cup champion.

As reported by Joseph Srigley of Racing America, the record broken by Jones is:

"Interesting stat about Brandon Jones — who enters his tenth season of NXS competition in 2025, with Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones (who turns 28 in February) enters the season having dethroned Kyle Busch as the driver to make the most Xfinity starts before the age of 30."

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15th. The race will begin at 5:00 PM Eastern time and will be broadcast live on the CW Network, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR Radio.

