Former NASCAR Cup Series champion-turned-FOX Sports broadcaster Kevin Harvick is one person who keeps in touch with the world of stock car racing despite having quit driving recently. The former driver of the #4 entry by Tony Stewart's team in the sport, Harvick hung up his racing gloves at the end of the 2023 season of the sport.

However, the upcoming 2024 All-Star Race brought up an opportunity for the veteran driver to find himself back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup car. Kyle Larson's debut in the 2024 Indy 500 this year means the Hendrick Motorsports driver's schedule for the upcoming All-Star Race clashed with his preparation for the famed 500-mile-long event, thus Harvick filled in for Larson during practice and qualifying during the All-Star weekend.

Kevin Harvick's wife DeLana Harvick recently revealed how the former full-timer broke the news to her. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to elaborate on the same and wrote:

"I was driving when Pops called and said, “Can you pull over, I’ve got something to run by you.”"

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether this one-off appearance behind the wheel of a car during a non-competitive session fuels Kevin Harvick for a probable part-time schedule going forward.

Kyle Larson reacts to Kevin Harvick agreeing to replace HMS driver during All-Star practice

Kyle Larson, full-time driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, also reacted to Kevin Harvick agreeing to fill in for him as the Elk Grove, California native prepares for this year's Indy 500.

Elaborating on the same in an interview with Bob Pockrass during the Cup Series weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, he said:

"I wasn't surprised that he said yes just because, I mean, who wouldn't want to say they got to drive a Hendrick Motorsports Cup car, so no I wasn't surprised, just happy. I'm excited to have him be a part of our team, get to kind of see how we work a little bit and hopefully work with Cliff (Daniels, #5 crew chief) to get our car better."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, NASCAR heads to Kansas next weekend to kick off the twelfth race of the 2024 Cup Series regular season.