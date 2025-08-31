"I've made the money I'm going to make": Denny Hamlin touches on what drives him for more NASCAR success

Denny Hamlin recently opened up on his competitiveness at this stage of his career. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who made his full time debut in the Cup Series back in 2006, is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history.

During a recent media availability session, Denny Hamlin was asked whether he'd be as successful as he is at this stage of his career if he didn't have that drive in him. Hamlin responded with a 'no', as he elaborated:

"Just simply because I've accomplished everything that I hope to accomplish in the sport. I've won way more than I never thought I'd even be here, much less, you know, have the accomplishments and the win. So at my age, I've made the money I'm going to make. I don't need any more of that."

"It's to me personally, it's just what drives me is the competition. Knowing that I'm still able to go out and win every seven days is what drives me. And certainly, over the last few years, just shifting my goals a little bit to, moving to a certain win total that, that would motivate me. That's what keeps me kind of going. If I didn't have those little short-term goals, then no, I certainly wouldn't be here. That's for sure. Not at this age." [8:50]

It's worth mentioning that Hamlin, who will turn 45 this year, has run over 700 races and won 58 times. He's ranked in 11th place in the all-time winners' list, two wins shy of entering the top 10.

Denny Hamlin touches on his team's weaknesses heading into the playoffs and 23XI balance

Ahead of the first playoff race of the season, Denny Hamlin was asked about the Achilles heel for him and his team. Hamlin claimed it is 'just execution' as based on factors like speed and pit crew, the #11 team is at the top of the list.

"We're certainly in the upper echelon of guys that are going to be racing for the championship, but it's all the variables, that we just don't know about. Ill time cautions, pit, green flag cycles, someone crashes coming off pit road and a yellow comes out. It changes the complete complexion of the race. So, it's some of the things we can't and feel like there's a good balance that I try to have," he described. [4:07]

Hamlin further touched on how he's managing with him and his two 23XI Racing drivers also being part of the playoffs. The #11 driver said he tries to give both the #23 and the #45 team access to everything while also leaving them with their own space in the playoffs.

He claimed it's not fair if he sees their strategy or they see his, as he knows more about their cars more than he knows about any other driver on the track. Having said that, Denny Hamlin reiterated that he's trying to give his team a space for the playoffs.

He added that nothing would anger him more than giving 23XI something that compromises his own playoff campaign as the #11 driver.

