“I’ve never driven it”: $110M worth Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan lets his emotions flow ahead of CARS Tour Late Model debut

Kevin Harvick's son Keelan shared his feelings on debuting in the CARS Tour Late Model series, piloting a Pro Late Model Car for the first time. Discussing his future prospects, the 12-year-old said he is confident to race in the series.

Keelan followed his father's footsteps into racing and has been participating in karts and legends cars so far, but has never stepped into a Pro Late Model car in his junior career. This year is set to be his full-time debut in full-bodied stock cars.

As he prepared his debut, he showcased his excitement, mentioning that it is set to be a new learning curve.

"I’m really excited," Keelan said (via FloRacing). "I think that it’ll be a new learning curve for me, especially because I’ve never driven it, but I think it will be fun."

"I’m not really sure how different it will be until I get in it and drive it, I think it will be similar, but different in its own ways. My confidence is definitely up, but you can just never let it get too high or it’ll come crashing right back down," he added.

$110 million Kevin Harvick (as per Celebrity Net Worth) retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2023 Cup Series season, having raced for Stewart-Haas Racing for almost a decade, also winning his only championship with the team. He remained consistent throughout his career, which is exactly what he suggested his son to be.

Keelan reviews the tips he gets from his father Kevin Harvick about racing

One of the biggest advantages that Keelan has in getting into the sport is his father's racing DNA and his tips to keep him ahead in the competition. As he is set to debut this year full-time in full-bodied stock cars, he revealed that his father, 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, suggested staying consistent and getting as many top-10s as he could on the track.

"[My dad] is really big on being smooth and trying to be consistent," Keelan said (via NASCAR). "That’s really helped me through my career. I would love to win a lot, but this is brand new competition, and it’s going to be really hard to adapt. If I can consistently get top-five or top-10 finishes, that would be a really good takeaway for me."

As mentioned, Keelan has previous experience in racing through karts and Late Model Stock cars. He has clinched multiple victories, racing in the junior series and is a promising driver heading into this year.

As for Kevin Harvick, he has found himself comfortable in the sport's broadcasting industry. He is one of the presenters with FOX and also the host of his namesake podcast.

