"I've never had a what the f**k moment"- Denny Hamlin reveals not encountering any frustrating incident with teammate Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.'s teammate Denny Hamlin has revealed he never got angry with the former during their six years of working together. Truex Jr. announced that he would be retiring from racing after the 2024 season, following which, Hamlin gave his take on the relationship between the two.

Speaking ahead of the Iowa Corn 350 slated for Sunday, Martin Truex Jr. broke the silence circling his retirement from the sport. He announced stepping aside from full-time Cup Series duty and hinted at serving other roles at the North Carolina-based outfit. The talks about the veteran driver parting ways from NASCAR have been doing rounds in the community since the first teaser in 2022.

However, the #19 driver returned to JGR's stable and kept himself glued to the high-octane world for another two seasons. After spending 21 years, bagging the 2017 championship, and coming home with 34 wins and 287 top-10s, the New Jersey native finalised his retirement.

Amid Truex Jr.'s last season with JGR and NASCAR, his teammate Denny Hamlin hailed the former for never giving off a chance to yell "what the f*ck." During a debrief at the Iowa Speedway, the Florida native spoke on the #19 Toyota driver's plausible on-track attitude.

"It's hard to believe I've been teammates with Martin as long as I have, I've never had a what the f*ck Martin moment. Like never. I'm sure he's said that about me in his head because of the things that I've done as a teammate, but I've never had that moment. I don't think that anyone has as a teammate to him or anything. He's just the best teammate that you could possibly have. He's just so respectful," Hamlin said via Frontstretch on X (2.20).

"He doesn't care about what anyone else thinks"-Christopher Bell chimes in on Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement announcement

Martin Truex Jr.'s decorated Xfinity Series and Cup Series record has placed him in the future NASCAR Hall of Famers list. In 2006, the 43-year-old stepped into full-time Cup Series racing, and in the next season, he grabbed his maiden victory at the Dover Motor Speedway.

After his first triumph, Truex Jr. experienced a dry spell for the following five seasons. However, in 2013, he bagged his second win, and ever since then, the veteran has displayed signs of his dominance.

Martin Truex Jr. claimed his Cup Series title in 2017 and could've collected the championship in the following two years but fell short and finished second. In 2018, he lost to Team Penske's Joey Logano while in 2019, Kyle Busch sealed his second title, dethroning the JGR driver from the pursuit.

Though he's shy of a second Cup Series title, he was inches close to becoming a champion thrice- in 2018, 2019, and 2021. But his consistent placement among the leaderboard toppers has made him a force to be reckoned with.

Truex Jr.'s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell spoke heapred praise on the former. Bell said that the 43-year-old had no ego and was a "very normal" person who never cared about what people thoughtk of him.

"He's got no ego, he's got no 'I'm better than you attitude.' He is just a very normal person, he does himself and I respect the hell outta him because is a superstar in the Cup Series but he just does himself. He's not flashy, he doesn't care about what anyone else thinks, he is Martin Truex Jr." Bell said (7.34).

Martin Truex Jr. is currently fifth in his final Cup Series season, with 508 points to his name. His best performance so far has been finishing second in the Food City 500.