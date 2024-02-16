“I've never been in a position like this before”: Jimmie Johnson breathes a sigh of relief after qualifying for Daytona 500

7x NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson enjoyed a sigh of relief as he qualified for the annual Daytona 500.

The odds of the 2x Daytona 500 winner's entry into the main race were slim owing to his failed attempt to secure the safe spot at Wednesday's qualifying round. Running on a part-time schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jimmie Johnson does not have a charter, which means he does not have a guaranteed spot in the main races.

Johnson was running to secure his 21st start at the Daytona 500 when a late-race wreck with only 10 laps to go happened, making his quest for qualifying even tougher. However, the NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee carved his way back into contention and surpassed JJ Yeley on the final lap.

Johnson finished at P12 and qualified, whereas Yeley finished at P16 and failed to make way into the Daytona 500. Taking a sigh of relief, Jimmie Johnson unfurled his feelings as he opened up during a post-race talk. He said:

“I’ve never been in a position like this before, and I have such a greater appreciation for everyone before me that’s tried to race their way in...It’s very stressful. I’m very thankful we got this Carvana Toyota into this race."

Johnson praised Yeley's competitiveness throughout the race, adding:

"I knew the first half of the race was going too easy. I knew there’d be a challenge thrown at us, and we got it just in time. Hats off to J.J. Yeley. He put up a heck of a fight in a very competitive car. We were just in the right spot at the right time when the checkered fell.”

It was Johnson's first competitive stint behind a Toyota, and he made it to the Daytona 500 in it. However, he's not the only Toyota driver to secure a spot in the main race.

Apart from Jimmie Johnson, the other Toyota drivers lock in the top spots at the Daytona 500

The laid-back qualifying stint on Wednesday reduced Toyota's chances of competing in the Daytona 500. However, the tables turned during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel, and in addition to Jimmie Johnson's qualifying success, the Japanese car manufacturer claimed victory in both the Duels.

Tyler Reddick started the race from P19 but climbed his way up, taking the checkered flag home and finalizing his inside-row starting spot in the main race on the 2.5-mile track.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell started Duel 2 from P16, tamed his #20 Toyota to victory as he dominated the final lap, surpassing the 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, who finished P2, and kept the 2024 Busch Light Clash winner Denny Hamlin at bay, who finished P3.