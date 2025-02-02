"I've never seen so many middle fingers”: Noah Gragson pokes fun at himself and Justin Haley after ‘The Clash’ heat races

Noah Gragson, a renowned NASCAR driver, poked fun at himself and Justin Haley after the heat races in the lead-up to the Cook Out Clash.

Noah is participating in the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, marking a significant moment in his NASCAR career. Driving the No. 4 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Gragson qualified for the main event by finishing third in his heat race on February 1. This exhibition race, part of the NASCAR Cup Series season opener, features a unique format with multiple heat races leading up to the main event.

In an interaction with Frontstretch, Gragson opened up about his experience during the heats and the excitement among the fans ahead of the Cook Out Clash:

"This place is really bada*s. I didn't know how much I was going to enjoy it. I knew I was going to enjoy the atmosphere, but on the track stuff, it's so much fun to race. The main clash tomorrow is going to be even better. I've never seen so many middle fingers and people cheering. I didn't know who they were flipping off. It was me... probably not Kyle. They like Kyle up here, so they're probably flipping me and Justin off."[0:53 onwards]

Gragson's strong performance in the qualifying heats demonstrated his potential as he aims to make a substantial impact in the 2025 season. The Cook Out Clash, known for its thrilling short-track dynamics, provides an excellent opportunity for drivers to showcase their skills. As Gragson competes against top talents in NASCAR, fans and analysts are eager to see how he will fare in this competitive environment.

With the race set to unfold over 200 laps, Gragson's participation is crucial as he seeks to establish himself within the sport. The excitement surrounding the Cook Out Clash promises intense racing action, and Gragson's journey will be closely followed as he aims for success at this prestigious event.

“He can drive 'em to the top level”: Noah Gragson’s crew chief exuded optimism ahead of FRM reunion

Noah Gragson's upcoming season with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is generating significant excitement, especially with the announcement of his new crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer. In a recent appearance on the Victory Lane podcast, Blickensderfer expressed strong optimism about Gragson's potential as they reunite for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Having previously collaborated at Stewart-Haas Racing, where they achieved notable results, this partnership aims to build on FRM's recent growth and success. Blickensderfer’s experience, including guiding Michael McDowell to victory in the 2021 Daytona 500, positions them well for a successful season ahead. With Gragson’s talent and Blickensderfer’s leadership, fans will be eager to see what they can accomplish together in 2025.

"I think some people might realize what your upside is, but I don't think most have even touched what Noah Gragson can do in a race car. When he gets stability, when he gets confidence in what he can do, he's one heck of a race car driver. But most importantly, I like Noah as a person. Noah cares about everybody around him. I want Noah to be happy. I want him to be confident. I want him to have fun coming to work," he said.

"But I see an upside in a race car driver that I haven't seen in a long time. I've seen kids that go fast and wreck. Noah Gragson, the wild, crazy guy that everybody sees on social media or with a camera in front of his face, he gets in that race car and he's super serious. And he can drive 'em to the top level of the sport as good as about anybody. And I want to be a part of that when we can harness it and get it every single week."

Blickensderfer highlighted Gragson's untapped potential, emphasizing that while some may recognize his skills, many have yet to see the full extent of what he can achieve in a race car.

