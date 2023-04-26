“I’ve had nine concussions”: Frankie Muniz address rumors about his death  

Frankie Muniz, the current racing driver and a former cast member of Malcolm in the Middle, has stated that he is well despite odd rumors that he was "dying" after admitting he had a "terrible memory."

Frankie Muniz claimed that the media exaggerated the tale and gave the impression that he was about to pass away. He mentioned suffering mini-strokes in the past, but he has subsequently learned that this was a mistake and that they were aura migraines.

He acknowledged that he has poor memory as a result of concussions and his fast-paced acting profession. His words about having a poor memory were misinterpreted by the media as implying that he had no memories, which is untrue.

He said during an interview:

"The only logical thing I can say is, yeah, I've had nine concussions. I don't want to blame the concussions or blame anything else."

The issue dates back to 2017, when Muniz served as the Dancing with the stars host. The actor spent time discussing health issues, such as concussions and undiagnosed mini-strokes, that he was dealing with. Separately, he discussed his poor memory and how his demanding acting job contributed to it.

Although Malcolm in the Middle's popularity would seem to make for his "best years," they weren't truly his best years since he never really got to experience what it was like to be a well-known actor. He was continuously rushing from one job to the next, making it difficult for him to remember everything that transpired during those hectic years.

When Frankie Muniz drove in his first NASCAR ARCA Menards series race on Saturday, he fulfilled a lifelong desire. The actor, who finished in the top 10 many times during the 80-lap race at Daytona International Speedway, came in 11th place overall. He is currently leading the points boards.

Frankie Muniz opens up about his debut NASCAR experience

Even though Frankie Muniz has been driving cars for practically his entire adult life, he is now a professional racecar driver, a realization that surprises him as much as it does you.

“I’ve wanted this for so long, and now it’s finally sinking in that I’m a real racecar driver,” Muniz said during a GQ interview.

One of the more unexpected racing stories of the year has been the 37-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor. He has drawn attention as a full-time racer in the ARCA Menard series, which is comparable to minor-league NASCAR.

He has put in some excellent performances, including his sixth-place finish at Phoenix and his 11th-place finish at Daytona, when he ran in the top three for most of the race.

Additionally, he has posted some of the quickest practice and qualifying speeds in the competition, putting an end to any doubters.

Poll : 0 votes