"I’ve still never given one" - Chase Briscoe stands firm on his middle finger policy in NASCAR

According to Chase Briscoe, he has never given anyone the middle finger in NASCAR, and he intends to keep it that way. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver recently talked about his no-middle-finger policy while speaking on the 12 Questions podcast hosted by Jeff Gluck for the Athletic.

Ad

The interview mostly revolved around fellow drivers, fatherhood and his personal behavior. Briscoe’s remarks stood out as NASCAR drivers frequently use hand gestures to express their frustration in the heat of the moment which is usually caught on camera. Chase Briscoe, who drives the No. 19 Toyota in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, revealed that he feels confident about where he stands. He feels that using hand signals out of annoyance is inconsistent with his racing style.

Ad

Trending

I’ve still never given one. I’ve gotten a lot more, but I’ve still never given one out. I just feel like it’s such a disrespectful thing. It makes me mad when I get one because I’m like, “Why are you mad we’re racing hard? That is the whole point of why we’re out here,” said Briscoe in the 12 Questions podcast.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Briscoe revealed the reason behind his no middle finger policy is his dad. He said he learned at a young age to stay composed no matter what happens on the track and added that his dad always told him, "Somebody is always watching."

"Even if a camera is not on you, don’t be a sore loser. If you want to get back home and be mad, then be mad. You never know who could be watching — a car owner, a sponsor," Briscoe added.

Ad

Beyond his middle-finger policy, Chase Briscoe elaborated on how he deals with frustration during races. Briscoe's racing etiquette is particularly interesting as NASCAR is known for its heated exchanges. Gestures, radio rants and post-race confrontations are not uncommon in the racing world.

Chase Briscoe's journey in NASCAR

Briscoe, 30, initially made the headlines after winning the ARCA Racing Series in 2016. He had six wins and placed in the top 10 eighteen times out of twenty races in ARCA before moving on to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the 2017 season.

Ad

With 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series victories in 2020, he was promoted to the top tier to ride the No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Briscoe advanced to the premier division and took home the Rookie of the Year title in 2021. Known for his aggressive yet calculated driving style, Briscoe is regarded as one of the rising stars in the sport after reaching the top 8 in just his 2nd NASCAR Cup Series.

Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, Briscoe secured the pole position for the 2025 Daytona 500 which he ultimately finished fourth. After the race on Sunday, he revealed his excitement leading the field to green.

Ad

"Yeah, it’s pretty wild. You try not to make it more than it is — it’s just a pole — but leading the field to green at the Daytona 500 is crazy. I’ve watched this race since I was a kid. Even this week, with the President coming, it reminds you how big a deal this is. In victory lane, there were more photographers for that than when I won the Southern 500," Chase Briscoe told Jeff Gluck.

In a sport where emotions can run high, Chase Briscoe's approach sets him apart as one of the more level-headed drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"