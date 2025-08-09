“I’ve won at all three”: Kyle Busch optimistic about first win of the season between Watkins Glen & Daytona

Kyle Busch, the popular NASCAR driver, recently shared his optimism about the upcoming Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. The veteran driver, who is yet to secure a playoff spot this season, reflected on his successful history at this track, as well as at Richmond and Daytona.Watkins Glen International has been one of the tracks where Kyle Busch has recorded impressive success, especially in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He won the Xfinity race, the Zippo 200, at Watkins Glen to claim his career 90th series victory after a spinout and a penalty on pit road mid-race in 2017. The win was special because it marked his first Xfinity win at Watkins Glen and the first one for Joe Gibbs Racing at Watkins Glen, tying the record for the most series wins in the fewest number of tries.Kyle Busch has a strong record at Richmond International Raceway, with a total of six NASCAR Cup Series wins at the 0.75-mile oval track. He has not won the Daytona regular season finale or the Daytona 500 despite a highly successful career, but holds the record for most laps led in the Daytona 500 without a victory. With his playoff chances diminishing this season, the races at Richmond (16 August), Daytona (23 August), and Watkins Glen are vital.Talking about his chances of winning one of the remaining three races ahead of Watkins Glen qualifying, Busch said (via Frontstretch on X):&quot;Yeah, I mean I've won at all three of these places, and one of my best racetracks is Richmond. Watkins Glenn is always fun, I've always enjoyed this place, probably my best road course racetrack, not sure statistically, but I just enjoy coming here. And then Daytona, honestly I would guess Daytona is probably our best shot, as crazy as that sounds with 30 other guys having their best shot of being able to win that race as well too, but the RCR Package has been really fast there over the years and we've been really good at having some good runs and just coming oh so close to winning.&quot;Kyle Busch has had a mixed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with steady results, but without a win so far. He has been consistently qualifying and competing among the top 20 with top 4-6 starting spots in the contrary events, but otherwise his finishing has fallen between 8th to the mid-30s. As a result, he is 73 points below on the playoff bubble going into the next race at Glen Watkins in New York.Kyle Busch reveals stepping out of character to acknowledge only one NASCAR driver’s performance Kyle Busch recently revealed that he rarely congratulates fellow NASCAR drivers when they win races, following a personal rule of not doing so. However, he made an exception this year by stepping out of character to acknowledge the impressive performance of 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, a rising star in the Xfinity Series who has already secured five wins in his first full season.Busch recently expressed his respect for Zilisch while speaking to veteran reporter Jeff Gluck. He said:“None. None of ’em. I did text Connor Zilisch and congratulated him on one of his wins. He’s a good kid, so I like him.&quot;This candid admission highlights Busch’s typically competitive and focused mindset, where the emphasis is more on individual achievement and racing rather than formal sportsmanship gestures.