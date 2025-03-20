“I’ve won two championships there”: Kyle Busch makes his feelings clear ahead of NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Busch is arguably one of the most successful drivers to ever compete in NASCAR with 232 wins under his belt across all three divisions of the sport. He will look forward to adding another win to his tally in this weekend's Cup Series event at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

While Kyle Busch won a Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, last month, he has remained winless in the Cup Series for almost two years. His last Cup victory came on June 4, 2023, at Gateway Motorsports Park. However, he is looking to break that streak in Miami.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway has been a very successful track for Kyle Busch. He has two wins, five top-5, and 11 top-10 finishes at the track in 20 race starts. His victories have come in Championship races in 2015 and 2019, where he also went on to claim his two Cup Series titles.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, the Richard Childress Racing driver explained why he loved racing around the 1.5-mile oval and why it offered a great racing experience. He said, via SpeedwayDigest:

"I've always looked forward to going to Homestead-Miami Speedway. It's a unique mile-and-a-half. We've run well there. I've won there. It's been a great track for me. I've won two championships by winning races there. It's always been a fun racetrack.

"It lends itself to drivers well because it can be a three, even four-lane track as we venture from the bottom all the way to the wall. It's going to be exciting to have Bank OZK on our No. 8 Chevrolet for the first time, we're looking forward to giving them a strong run and finish," he added.

Kyle Busch had a very underwhelming race in Las Vegas last Sunday, where he finished 33rd after incurring a two-lap penalty for losing his tire on the track.

Kyle Busch's remarkable comeback to win the 2015 Cup Series title

2015 was perhaps one of the most difficult yet most rewarding Cup Series seasons for Kyle Busch. Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing at the time, he suffered a massive crash in the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona. He had a major front-end impact with the wall in a multiple-car crash that left him with a broken foot.

The severity of the injury forced him to miss 11 Cup Series races at the start of the season. Having missed such a major chunk of the championship, it was a tall order for Busch to fight for the championship when he returned to racing in May at Charlotte.

However, Busch went on to have one of the most successful Cup seasons of his career. In the 25 races in 2015, he scored five wins, 12 top-five results, and 16 top-10 results with a season-finishing average of 10.76. He led 736 laps throughout the season and won the championship race at Homestead-Miami to claim his first Cup title.

Busch sits 17th in the drivers’ standings with 114 points against his name.

