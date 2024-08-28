“I cannot wait to get back into the booth”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to NASCAR announcing a Mexico date on 2025 schedule

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is eager to return to his broadcasting duties as NASCAR announced the inclusion of Mexico City on its 2025 calendar. After lending his expertise to NBC for six seasons, the legendary driver parted ways earlier this year.

Before commencing the 2024 season, NASCAR announced signing a seven-year media rights deal for the Cup Series, starting in 2025. For $7.7 billion the sport has agreed with four media moguls, namely, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Amazon Prime Video, and TNT Sports.

After retiring from full-time racing in 2017, Earnhardt Jr. joined NBC the following year. Moving forward, Junior inked a deal with Amazon Prime Video and TNT and exited from NBC. While Prime Video will mark its debut broadcast next year, TNT will rekindle with NASCAR for the first time after ending its 32-year history with the sport in 2014.

NASCAR will host the Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit to expand their global footprint. The race will air live on Prime Video and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will provide his live analysis and commentary.

Junior departed from the booth after broadcasting for six consecutive years and is experiencing a void in his life. According to him, it's "really difficult to not work this year" and thus, he's eager to start his duties with TNT and Prime Video.

"Man, I cannot wait to get back into the booth. It has been really really difficult to not work this year. To be honest, I'm enjoying it, I'm having some free time and enjoying my trips and being with my family and spending time with Amy (Earnhardt). But you know when you sit there and watch those guys, especially the NBC booth, you damn sure miss it," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said via Dirty Mo Media on X (0:41).

"It is such an exciting time to welcome them back”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on TNT Sports' return to NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will provide live commentary for all five Cup Series races on TNT's 2025 roster. During his racing days, the two-time Xfinity Series champion watched NASCAR races on TNT and felt nostalgic upon their return to the high-octane motorsport.

He hailed the broadcasting giant NASCAR's return, saying (via NASCAR in May this year)

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR. I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team. I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

After over a decade, TNT Sports will air their first race at the Quaker State 400 hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 400-miler will become the opening battle in NASCAR's first-ever bracket-style, in-season tournament.

From the 32 drivers fighting for the top spot across TNT's five-race schedule, the winner will take home a hefty paycheck of $1 million. The preceding three races on Amazon Prime Video will rank the drivers for the million-dollar tournament.

