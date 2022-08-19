"I want to be able to get Mr. Hendrick a win" - William Byron outlines plans for NASCAR Watkins Glen outing this weekend

William Byron has had an impressive NASCAR Cup Series season so far as he already has two victories and now leads the second-most laps this season at 611. Watkins Glen International will host NASCAR this weekend, and Byron will be among the drivers who will be racing at the venue on August 21, 2022.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, the #24 Chevrolet driver will hit the 2.45-mile road course at Xfinity Series as he will be pulling double duty at Watkins Glen this weekend.

Heading into Watkins Glen, William Byron spoke about his plans for this weekend’s busy schedule. He stated that Saturday’s Xfinity race will be helpful to get some extra laps before Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen as both the races will run in the same conditions. He later expressed his desire to earn a victory for his team's owner Rick Hendrick in Saturday's Xfinity race.

Byron said:

“I’m excited that I get extra track time this weekend there too with being able to run Xfinity on Saturday. It will make for a full day, but I think it will be beneficial to get those extra laps before Sunday’s race in similar race conditions. Plus, I want to be able to get Mr. Hendrick a win in the No. 17, especially since they’ve been so close this year already.”

William Byron has not yet established himself as a strong road course driver but has been working on his road course racing skills. In the first four road course races of the season, Byron finished P12 at the Circuit of The Americas, P9 at Sonoma Raceway, P16 at Road America, and P31 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

William Byron on why he enjoys racing at Watkins Glen International

The Go Bowling at The Glen will mark William Byron’s fourth Cup start at Watkins Glen International. In a five-year-long Cup career, Byron scored the best qualifying effort of P2 in 2019 and a best finish of P6 in 2021 at the Watkins Glen International.

Speaking about why he loves racing on the 2.45-mile road course, Byron said:

“Honestly Watkins Glen (international) is one of the most fun race tracks we go to as a driver because it’s so fast. It’s not like a lot of the other road courses we go to that have much slower zones and such aggressive braking. Watkins Glen almost really feels like a superspeedway for road courses. I got to test there earlier this year in the Next Gen car and I think it’s just as fun of a road course in these cars compared to last year’s.”

Catch Byron at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

