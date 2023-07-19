“I want both cars to be competing for wins, that's not where we're at”: Brad Keselowski after his 5th place finish at Loudon

Brad Keselowski, driving the #6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, secured his second back-to-back top-10 finish in a rain-affected Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Keselowski wants to finish first to get his first win of the season but his car just wasn’t fast enough as he finished 2.702 seconds behind the eventual race winner Martin Truex Jr.

RFK Racing co-owner’s fourth top-five finish of the season had managed to keep him above the playoff cut-off line at 11th place with 539 points.

Speaking to the media after the race, Keselowski expressed his frustration with the overall lack of speed from his team. He also mentioned that they need to improve to get the wins and playoff ticket.

Keselowski said:

“I want both cars to be competing for wins, and that's not where we're at. It’s frustrating, and we have to find more speed. We have to get better to be the team that we want to be that can contend for playoff spots and race wins and do that every week.”

He continued:

“From the driver's side, I'm fairly pleased. You know, I felt like we had 10th maybe 11th place car today and brought home a top five by being really solid on pit road, really solid with the moves we made on the track, and I'm proud of that. So, I guess we’re going with competing hats today on how we feel.”

“We need to go at least four more weeks without a new winner” – Brad Keselowski’s plan to secure the playoff spot

It has been more than two years since Brad Keselowski last won a race in NASCAR’s top-tier series. His last victory came in 2021 with Team Penske at Talladega Superspeedway. The #6 Ford driver feels that the next couple of weeks will be filled with challenges and needs to fix everything.

Keselowski said:

“We know the next few weeks are going to be challenging for us. We need to claw and get everything we can get. Six weeks left for the playoffs, right? We need to go at least four more weeks without a new winner, or if there is, be us to feel comfortable but until then, we’re going to keep going.”

Brad Keselowski will look to get his first win of the season when the series heads to Pocono Raceway on July 23.