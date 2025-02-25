"I want to be competitive": Bubba Wallace addresses his new approach amid more security over NASCAR future

Bubba Wallace recently addressed how his mindset has changed for the better in the 2025 season. The 23XI Racing driver renewed his contract with his team in September last year.

It's worth mentioning that Wallace has been the #23 driver for the Denny Hamlin-Michael Jordan organization from their onset in 2020.

Wallace remaining a part of 23XI in the future because of his contract extension was something a journalist referenced in a recent interview. The #23 driver was asked whether his extension changed things for him in terms of his confidence, considering he seemed down in 2024, and this year he feels lighter and raring to go. Wallace emphasized that he has had a tremendous amount of support from his team and therefore it hurts when he doesn't get the job done.

"Well, for sure. I mean, I think the most important thing is I want to be competitve and just have a shot at winning each and every weekend. I have that opportunity now with 23XI. And when I don't win, I look at myself in the mirror and somewhat take the blame for it because all the resources and all the people are there and I didn't get the job done. I think a lot of the stress came from looking at our last two seasons, throw away the numbers, the exact same thing, just fighting for the last spot, starting out really hot, then Wallace goes quiet for three months, then we go turn it up in the summer and it's been the same story like s**t," Wallace said (via Frontstretch) [7:50 onwards]

He claimed that he showed up at Daytona in 2024 with a different mindset and 'ready to do things' differently. However, Wallace said he ended up with 'same results.'

It's worth mentioning that the #23 driver went winless in the 2024 season and his last win came at Kansas in September 2022.

Bubba Wallace reveals how becoming a father has changed his perspective in 2025

Further sharing his thoughts on his more confident mindset in 2025, Bubba Wallace referenced his quotes in the pre-season. He said that he had a lot of security leading into the 2025 season.

Moreover, Wallace claimed that being a father has also changed his perspective. He described:

"Being a new dad, enjoying the little things at home, in life, that's always going to be there, not this, which is kind of counterintuitive because you better enjoy it while it lasts but at the same time, I've always been so racing over everything. Don't ever put something in front of racing," Wallace mentioned (via Frontstretch) [9:15 onwards]

Wallace became a father the same month his contract extension was announced with 23XI, September 2024. He claimed he got lost in translation in the last six or seven years in trying too hard.

He added that he took a step back heading into the 2025 season.

