“I want to get back to winning”: Ty Dillon explains reasoning behind step down from NASCAR Cup to Trucks Series in 2024

After running six of the last seven full-time seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ty Dillon demoted to the Truck Series to drive the #25 Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley WAR in 2024.

Dillon, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress, last competed full-time in the Truck Series in 2013, where he finished second in the points table with two wins for Richard Childress Racing.

Ty Dillon’s last win in NASCAR came at the Xfinity Series in 2014. He revealed that returning to Truck holds the key to getting back to racing at a competitive level and reigniting his winning momentum and championship aspirations.

Expand Tweet

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday, Dillon points out the reason behind stepping down from the Cup to the Trucks Series in 2024.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve competed in the Truck Series but I was very successful there. So for me, at this stage of my career, I want to get back to winning races and battling for championships and getting that confidence back,” Dillon said as quoted by sportsnaut.com.

With his Truck move, the 31-year-old driver aiming to dominate races and hoping to reclaim that confidence back once again.

Dillon is still open to racing in the Cup Series. On competing in the highest echelon of the sport, Dillon said:

“I still want to run Cup races. I feel like every race car driver wants to compete at the highest level but to go back and race for a team that is new and hungry, wanting to get to that next level of winning races, and hopefully I can be the driver to take them there.”

Ty Dillon excited about his return to the NASCAR Truck Series

The Welcome-North Carolina native made his Truck debut at Kentucky Speedway in 2011 where he finished 18th. In the next two starts of that season, he finished third and sixth at Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Ty Dillon has expressed his excitement about returning to the series where he started his NASCAR journey. In a team release, Dillon said:

“I’m excited to go back to the Truck Series and compete in the series that got it all started for me. I have a lot of good memories from earlier in my career with winning races and poles, and our goal is to create more this season.

Ty Dillon has made 58 starts in the Truck Series, registering three wins, 36 top-10 finishes, and five poles. His most recent start came in the 2021 at Phoenix Raceway.