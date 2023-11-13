“I want to get as much experience as I can” - Shane van Gisbergen shares his NASCAR goal for 2025 season

Supercars Championship driver Shane van Gisbergen has expressed his desire to gain as much experience as possible before competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

In a recent interview with Speedcafe, he said:

“I want to get as much experience as I can and hopefully be in the Cup Series in ‘25.”

Van Gisbergen burst into the American racing scene earlier this year. The 34-year-old, in his inaugural NASCAR experience at Chicago Street Course, secured a third-place starting position on the grid.

He followed that up by grabbing a stellar victory in his debut NASCAR race, becoming only the seventh driver to do so. The Kiwi driver also became only the sixth driver born outside the US to win a Cup Series race.

Shane van Gisbergen then competed in the second Cup race of his career in Indianapolis, where he secured his second top-10 finish in two races. Following up on that, Van Gisbergen also made his Truck Series and Oval course debut at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

He is set to compete in NASCAR, although not on a full-time basis. The three-time Supercars Championship winner has signed with Trackhouse Racing that allows him to compete in a developmental schedule.

He will compete across every NASCAR division, i.e., Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series in 2024. However, the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver has made his intentions clear of gaining ample experience of the American racing scenario in order to secure a full-time deal in 2025.

Shane van Gisbergen reveals the number of races he could compete in next season

Although it has been confirmed that the Kiwi will compete across all NASCAR divisions next season, his specific schedule is yet to be released. Shedding light on his possible calendar for the next season, Shane van Gisbergen said:

“It sounds like I’m going to be doing a lot of races.”

He continued:

“When they said that it’s be a part-time schedule – maybe 20 races – you know, it’s more than what we do here full-time.

Van Gisbergen will be back in action in the Supercars Championship later this month. This could be his last race in the Australian competition for the foreseeable future.

The defending three-time champion is still in contention for a fourth title in the season finale. However, Brodie Kostecki of Erebus Motorsport enters the race in Adelaide as the clear favorite.