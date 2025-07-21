  • NASCAR
  "I didn't want it to be a gimmick": Katherine Legge shares why she initially hid her femininity to be taken seriously in racing

By John Breeden
Published Jul 21, 2025 04:34 GMT
Katherine Legge recently opened up about hiding her femininity in racing to "fit in" with the male drivers at the start of her career. However, as she explained on CBS Mornings, a sponsor who came on board for the Indianapolis 500 changed her perspective.

Legge was asked about her reasoning for hiding her femininity and how she wanted to be treated like the male racers. The 44-year-old explained that she didn't want to be a pushover in racing and felt it was her way of not being singled out as one of the few female drivers.

"I wanted to be taken seriously in racing and I didn't want it to be a gimmick or I didn't want to play on the fact that I was female. I wanted them to respect me as a driver. ... I had a lot of advice from a lot of different people on how you should act, how you should dress, what makeup you should wear, and so I was trying to be more tomboy," she said (2:39 onwards).
That mentality changed a few years ago when e.l.f. Cosmetics offered to sponsor Legge for the Indianapolis 500. The company suggested Legge drive a pink car, an idea she initially hesitated about. Yet, Legge explained how the brand started a "girl power" movement with much support from female fans. With the outpouring of supporters for Legge and the brand, it was then that she realized she could allow her femininity to show in racing.

"It changed the game in racing. They literally changed the game. From that moment on, I was like, 'You know what? I can be feminine and I can be whoever I am and still be a badass racecar driver.' It doesn't change anything," Katherine Legge added (4:06 onwards).

Katherine Legge's longtime sponsor heading back to Indianapolis for upcoming NASCAR Cup race

In the same interview," Katherine Legge opened up about how e.l.f. Cosmetics pushed her femininity in racing. That sponsor is returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Legge for the upcoming Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

In an X post with the handle "BRANDed," it was revealed that e.l.f. Cosmetics was returning with Legge for the Indianapolis 500.

"@katherinelegge 's @NASCAR partnership w/ @elfcosmetics is challenging motorsport’s status quo. The girl power movement now heads back to @IMS with @DroplightHQ & @DesnudaTequila for #Brickyard400 weekend! #NASCAR #SportsBiz #BRANDed," the tweet read.

Katherine Legge has made four NASCAR Cup Series starts, all coming in 2025. Her best finish was 19th at the Chicago street race, the first top-20 effort by a female driver since Danica Patrick in November 2017.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
