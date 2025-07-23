“I want to keep going”: Jimmie Johnson refuses to define the full stop on his NASCAR career

Jimmie Johnson told Dustin Long in reply to a question that he hasn't had a chance to consider when his final NASCAR race may be, including that it may be the San Diego race next year. He made it clear that he wants to keep racing and stay behind the wheel.For now, in 2024 and 2025, Johnson has raced on a limited plan driving the No. 84 for Legacy Motor Club, and confirmed plans for several starts yet to work out in a solid form. He raced nine races in 2024, and he planned at least a couple of races in 2025, including the marquee races such as the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600. Johnson dispelled rumours that the 700th race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025 was held for his retirement, stressing that the racing schedule is based on opportunities and teams, not a cut-off.Jeff Gluck reported:Jimmie Johnson, answering a question from @dustinlong, says he's put &quot;zero thought&quot; into when his final race will be yet or whether it could be San Diego next year. &quot;I want to keep going, I want to be in a car. There's a chance I run more races next year if we have a third charter on the docket ... I'm hopeful I can keep going.&quot;While Legacy Motor Club aims for expansion with a third charter, Johnson’s role as a co-owner and driver may change at some point, potentially allowing him to spend more time behind the wheel next season. For the record, Johnson is excited about merging his driving aspirations with his ownership, noting that he is open-ended in terms of retiring, as he works on building the team and plans to compete on track in the near future.Jimmie Johnson gives his honest take on pineapple on a pizza and his favorite post-win beverageJimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, shared his honest opinion about pineapple on pizza and his favorite post-win beverage during an episode of his Never Settle podcast. Johnson revealed he is a fan of pineapple on pizza, specifically enjoying it with Canadian bacon, despite the mixed opinions on this topping combination. For his post-victory drink, he prefers a cold beer—often Bud Light or Coors Light—paired with pizza, highlighting how refreshing this combo feels after the intensity of a hot race day.“For whatever reason, the flights home, we always had pizza. I'm a big fan of Canadian bacon and pineapple on a pizza. There are mixed opinions on that. But I'm a pineapple guy on my pizza and a Bud Light,” Johnson said.“I just have a cold beer, Bud Light... Coors Light, whatever was in the cooler on the way back. Something about a hot day in the car, a slice of pizza, and an ice-cold beer that really hit well,” he added.Johnson spent the majority of his prime racing career driving the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, amassing 83 wins and seven championships, making him one of NASCAR's all-time greats.